Ex-‘E! News’ Host Jason Kennedy Staying At Network With New Series

Former E! News co-host Jason Kennedy will topline In the Room, the network’s new interviews series that will take viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth conversation “around their latest projects, products, passions and more.”

In the Room will premiere Wednesday, December 4 at 8 PM with Kennedy sitting down with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (see a promo below). It will be the first of several primetime specials before the series’ full launch early next year.

Kennedy’s next stop had been uncertain since August, when E! said it was moving E! News from Los Angeles to New York and turning it into a morning show. Co-host and longtime E! personality Giuliana Rancic had already said she wasn’t following the show to New York.

Kennedy now too will remain in Los Angeles for In the Room, which was one of several new news-format programs unveiled in the summer set bow next year, along with titles like Pop of the Morning and BingE! Club.

“As a skilled interviewer with deep-rooted relationships in the entertainment industry, we’re excited to have Jason Kennedy continue in this role as host of E!’s new series In the Room,” said Tammy Filler, EVP & Editor-In-Chief, E! News. “With a well-respected journalist like Jason at the helm, this show will fill a void in the marketplace giving an unfiltered in-depth look into celebrities’ lives that viewers can’t get anywhere else.”

Here’s the promo: