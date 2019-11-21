Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, Ann Dowd Topline ‘Mass’ Drama From Fran Kranz

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs, Emmy winner Martha Plimpton, Reed Birney, and Emmy winning The Handmaid’s Tale star Ann Dowd are set to lead Mass, an indie drama from first-time feature director Fran Kranz.

Kranz is best known for his role as Topher Brink in Joss Whedon’s sci-fi series Dollhouse, and was recently seen in Amazon’s Homecoming and The Loudest Voice on Showtime. Kranz wrote the script to Mass, which takes place in the aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

Production is currently underway. 7 Eccles Street financed the pic and will produce with Kranz and Casey Wilder Mott of 5B Productions.

Isaacs, who currently stars in Netflix originals The OA and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, is repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment. Plimpton, also repped by Innovative as well as Markham, Froggat and Irwin, nabbed an Emmy for her performance on CBS’ The Good Wife. She can be heard in Disney’s upcoming Frozen II and recently completed production on the HBO Max pilot Generations, executive produced by Lena Dunham.

Birney’s credits include House of Cards, The Blacklist, Titans, and The Americans. He’s with by Paradigm and Suskin Management. Dowd was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Aunt Lydia on the Hulu series and also received an Emmy nom for her work on HBO’s The Leftovers. She is repped by Innovative and Principal Entertainment.