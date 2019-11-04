Jared Padalecki Breaks Silence In Wake Of Arrest As He Returns To Work On ‘Supernatural’

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has spoken out since being arrested last week for assault in Austin. The arrest has not affected his work on the 15th and final season of his long-running CW series as Deadline has learned that he will return to work this week.

“I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support,” Padalecki tweeted on Sunday. “So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️”

During DC Con, Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles appeared without his partner in crime and joked about his co-star saying “We all miss my big, dumb friend.” He added “I’ll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with so just send him support and some love and have a good weekend this weekend.”

Padalecki was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault following an argument at an Austin bar, an arrest affidavit reveals. A Texas native, Padalecki has starred as Sam Winchester since the launch of Supernatural, which is about halfway through production on its 20-episode Season 15, currently airing on the CW.

As Supernatural is winding down, Padalecki is next set to star and executive produce Walker, a reimagining of CBS’ long-running 1990s action/crime series Walker, Texas Ranger. The series remains in development at the CW.