Jane Galloway Heitz Dies: Veteran Film/TV Actress For ‘Glee’ And ‘The Straight Story’ Was 78

Fox

Jane Galloway Heitz, a veteran actress for film and television, has died. She was 78 and the cause of death was not disclosed.

Heitz had a variety of roles during her career. Many cited her work as the character Lillian Adler in the TV show Glee, although she only appeared twice, in the pilot and as an image in a trophy case. She was a former head of the glee club at McKinley High, according to her backstory.

Among her other television credits were appearances on The Big Bang Theory, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, Monk, Prison Break, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Without a Trace and Early Edition.

In film, Galloway Heitz starred with Richard Farnsworth and Sissy Spacek in David Lynch’s 1999 The Straight Story, and also played a nurse opposite Lindsey Lohan in the 2007 thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Her other credits included the film Just Visiting  with Jean Reno and Christina Applegate, a remark of the French fantasy comedy Les Visiteurs.

Surivivors include her daughter, Amie (Rod) Richardson, and three grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at the Church of Our Savior in Elmhurst, IL. on Nov. 30.

