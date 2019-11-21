Jane Galloway Heitz Dies: Veteran Film/TV Actress For ‘Glee’ And ‘The Straight Story’ Was 78

Jane Galloway Heitz, a veteran actress for film and television, has died. She was 78 and the cause of death was not disclosed.

Heitz had a variety of roles during her career. Many cited her work as the character Lillian Adler in the TV show Glee, although she only appeared twice, in the pilot and as an image in a trophy case. She was a former head of the glee club at McKinley High, according to her backstory.

Among her other television credits were appearances on The Big Bang Theory, Shameless, Grey’s Anatomy, ER, Monk, Prison Break, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Without a Trace and Early Edition.