Jane Fonda Takes Climate Change Debate To ‘The View,’ Reveals “Saddest Part” About Jail

Jane Fonda took the climate change debate to The View Tuesday.

The acting legend’s interview came after she was arrested several times during climate change protests in Washington, D.C.

Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin sat the conversation out, leaving Fonda to interact with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Abby Huntsman.

Goldberg began by asking the Grace and Frankie actress what it was like to spend a night in jail at age 81. Fonda explained it wasn’t a normal lockup cell, but rather a holding cell for people awaiting sentences.

“The conditions weren’t great for old bones like mine on a metal slab,” Fonda said, “but the saddest part of it was seeing how — because our country doesn’t give enough money to resources like social safety nets and mental health institutions — there’s so many people in jail, you know, for poverty and racism and mental health issues.”

Fonda then said she was more concerned about some of the other people she encountered in jail.

Huntsman asked the actress if she was intentionally trying to “break the law” in an effort to raise awareness among young people.

“I’m following what the young people are doing. I’m not telling them. They are inspiring me,” Fonda said.

Huntsman then said she’s concerned about living in an “uncivil society,” and pressed the Academy Award-winning star and longtime activist on whether she should choose “peaceful” protests that don’t involve breaking the law.

Fonda agreed, but said the climate change fight isn’t new.

“Climate activists have been doing this for 40 years. We’ve been writing articles and we’ve been giving speeches. We’ve been putting the facts out to the American public and politicians, and we’ve marched and we’ve rallied peacefully,” the actress said. “The fossil fuel industry is doing more and more and more to harm us and our environment and our young people’s futures.”

Fonda added that’s time to up the ante.

“We have to up the ante and engage in civil disobedience, which means risking getting arrested,” she said.. “It’s going to require more and more people like all of you in the streets demanding.”