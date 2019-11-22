Diane Lane, Piper Perabo Arrested At Jane Fonda-Led Climate Protest

Actresses Diane Lane, Piper Perabo and model Amber Valletta were among those arrested on Friday in the latest climate protest led by Jane Fonda.

Demonstrators chanted, “the waters are rising, and so are we,” as the seventh week of the protests focused on clean safe water.

Fonda herself was not arrested. After her fourth arrest, she spent the night in jail and organizers fear that she would risk a longer sentence, of 30 or even 90 days, that would keep her from participating. She has said that she wants to use her celebrity to draw interest in the demonstrations.

The protesters who were arrested on Friday were detained after they blocked traffic in front of the Supreme Court.

As she was arrested, Lane shouted, “Show up for climate!”

Fonda has said that she moved to D.C. temporarily to participate in the Friday demonstrations, which are called Fire Drill Fridays and are inspired by teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Fonda said that she has to return to production of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie in mid-January.

Fonda said that they chose the Supreme Court for the latest protests because of challenges to President Donald Trump’s effort to rollback the Clean Water Act.

This was the seventh week of demonstrations. Other celebrities who have been arrested include San Waterston, Ted Danson, Marg Helgenberger, Robert Kennedy Jr., Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener.