Jane Fonda Arrested For Fourth Week In A Row During Climate Protests

Photo by J Scott Applewhite/AP/Shutterstock (10456569f) Jane Fonda as she was arrested in Washington last week.

Jane Fonda was arrested again on Friday for the fourth week in a row in her protests of climate change, and she’s expecting to be held overnight.

She was joined by actresses Catherine Keener and Rosanna Arquette, who also were arrested.

Fonda told reporters beforehand that she faced an overnight stay in jail because she was being arrested before her court date for last week’s act of civil disobedience.

“Oh! What will I do!” Fonda said sarcastically. Yes. I probably will go to jail tonight. It will not be the first time. And I am prepared to do that. And maybe I won’t. It’s kind of arbitrary. I was told that if I got arrested before my court date, I would probably go to jail. One night. Big deal.”

In her first two arrests, she was fined and released, but after her arrest last week, she was given a Nov. 27 court date.

Fonda and other demonstrators marched from a rally near the Capitol to the Hart Senate Office Building, where a central atrium adorned with an Alexander Calder sculpture has been the site of numerous other demonstrations. There, almost 50 demonstrators sat for several minutes around a large banner, displayed on the floor, and sang “We Shall Not Be Moved” and “Power to the People.”

In 2018, Amy Schumer was arrested in the location as she took part in protests of Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Fonda has been arrested every Friday for the past four weeks. She has vowed to take part in the demonstrations through mid-January, and has even temporarily moved to Washington to participate. She will have to return to Los Angeles in January to resume production on her Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

Fonda is taking part in “Fire Drill Fridays,” a series of weekly rallies inspired in part by 16-year-ld activist Greta Thunberg. Fonda said that she also was inspired by Thunberg’s calls for more sustainable living. Fonda, 81, said that she bought a red coat for the protests but it would be “the last article of clothing that I am going to buy.

She said that Ben and Jerry would be taking part in the action next week, and they will bring ice cream, and that plans are in the works for Diane Lane, Mark Ruffalo and Kyra Sedgwick to join.

“This is a way to attract attention, to use celebrity to get the word out,” Fonda said. “And the word has gone out all over the country.” She said that viewers of a Facebook feed of Fire Drill Fridays “come from all over the world.”