EXCLUSIVE: Rocketman actor Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose, who plays Batwoman in the CW’s DC series, are set to voice animated feature Cranston Academy: Monster Zone. Now in post-production, pic is the story of Danny and Liz, two rival geniuses attending a secret school for child prodigies. When one of them accidentally opens a portal to another dimension and unleashes a slew of monsters, they must put their rivalry aside to save the school.

Double Dutch International is handling sales and will be repping the project at AFM.

Leopoldo Aguilar (Monster Island) is directing. Producers are Fernando De Fuentes, José C. García de Leton and Greg Gavanski. The project is set for delivery this fall.

Carl Bunker and Bob Barlen (Escape From Planet Earth) penned the screenplay. Feature is an Anima production (Ana & Bruno) with Prime Focus (Lego Nexo Knights) in association with Fifth Dimension Films.

“We are big fans of Jamie and Ruby. They are incredible actors with a truly wide and inclusive fan base,” said DDI CEO Jason Moring.

“Having such amazing actors be part of our project makes us feel even more excited about it. We are sure that the audiences will love Jamie’s maverick character and Ruby’s cool version of Liz”, said producer José C. García de Letona.

Producer Greg Gavanski added, “Having this great voice talent, combined with the top-class animation, will really enable us to tell the story in a way we can be proud of.”

Bell is represented by Artists Independent Management, UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Rose by art2perform, UTA and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof and Fishman.

DDI’s AFM slate also features The Doorman starring Ruby Rose and Jean Reno, Girl with Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke, Villain starring Craig Fairbrass, and The Virtuoso with Anthony Hopkins.