James Faulkner To Star In ‘All Those Small Things’; ‘Die In A Gunfight’ Adds Wade Allain Marcus; Lois Robbins In ‘The Virgin Of Highland Park’

James Faulkner (Game of Thrones, Da Vinci’s Demons) has signed on to star in Andrew Hyatt’s comedy-drama All Those Small Things, the debut feature from Rebel Kat Productions and Hyatt’s Chi Rho Films. Hyatt is directing the film from his own script, about British game show host Jonathan Robbins who finds himself questioning his mortality and legacy after the recent death of a close friend. When he comes across an unexpected letter from a young fan, he heads into the backwoods of America in search of deeper meaning for his life.

Faulkner and Hyatt previously collaborated on Paul, Apostle of Christ, which was released last year via Sony. Hyatt and Caleb Applegate are producing the pic with Rich Cowan and Marc Dahlstrom of North by Northwest Productions, and Cory Pyke.

Rebecca Petriello and Nike Imoru of Rebel Kat will serve as executive producers on the film, which is currently shooting in Spokane, WA.

Insecure and Snowfall actor Wade Allain Marcus has come aboard Die in a Gunfight, the Collin Schiffl-directed star-crossed lovers film. Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta star in the pic, which follows a young guy (Boneta) who falls for the daughter (Daddario) of his father’s nemesis in New York City. Culmination’s Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz are producing with Politowski’s Align label financing. Die in a Gunfight was written by Ant-Man and the Wasp scribes Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. Marcus, who is currently filming Season 4 of HBO’s Insecure, is repped by Grandview, UTA, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes.

Lois Robbins (Younger, The Aspern Papers) has been added to the cast of The Virgin of Highland Park, the indie drama starring Penelope Ann Miller and Dermot Mulroney. Directed by Sonia Sebastian, the film follows a virgin teenager who, during a physical exam needed to join the soccer team, is shocked to discover she is pregnant. As her life begins to crumble, she desperately tries to find an explanation of what happened to her. She is not ready to be a mother and she certainly cannot imagine herself as the iconic Virgin. Robbins will play Elizabeth, a gynecologist dedicated to her career. Sebastian and Jeff Solema of Go East Media are the producers. Robbins is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Robyn Bluestone Management.