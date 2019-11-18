James Cusati-Moyer Of Broadway’s ‘Slave Play’ Signed By Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: James Cusati-Moyer, currently starring in Broadway’s Slave Play after originating his role in the sold-out Off Broadway production, is now a Paradigm client.

In Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play, Cusati-Moyer plays Dustin, an actor in an interracial relationship who refuses to identify as caucasian, though others are all too eager to do so for him. He originated the role at the New York Theatre Workshop staging, and is now on Broadway through the show’s run ending Jan. 19, 2020.

Cusati-Moyer’s often comic performance has been singled out by many critics. He made his Broadway debut in Trip Cullman’s Tony-nominated revival of Six Degrees of Separation alongside Allison Janney. Other theater credits include Terrence McNally’s Fire and Air at Classic Stage Company and ‘Romeo’ in Westport Country Playhouse’s Romeo and Juliet.

Television credits include appearances on Fox’s Prodigal Son, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Hulu’s The Path, Amazon’s Red Oaks, CBS’ Blue Bloods and ABC’s Time After Time.

Cusati-Moyer is a Yale MFA graduate.

He continues to be managed by Stephen Simbari at Anonymous.