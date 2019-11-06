James Comey Mini: Scoot McNairy Is Rod Rosenstein, William Sadler Is Michael Flynn, T.R. Knight Is Reince Priebus

EXCLUSIVE: Halt and Catch Fire‘s Scott McNairy has been set to play former US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, William Sadler (When They See Us) will play former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and T. R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) will play former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus in the four-hour CBS Studios miniseries based on James Comey’s book A Higher Loyalty.

They join Jeff Daniels (Comey), Brendan Gleeson (President Donald Trump), Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller), Steven Pasquale (ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok) and Oona Chaplin (FBI lawyer Lisa Page) in a miniseries that begins shortly with Billy Ray directing his scripted adaptation of Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyalty. The mini takes a look at the Trump presidency and its potential clashes with Constitutional Law.

Rosenstein was confirmed as Deputy Attorney General in late April, 2017, and authored the memo that President Trump cited as the basis for his decision to dismiss Comey as FBI Director; Flynn, the retired Army Lieutenant General, was National Security Advisor, undone after just 24 days by his interactions with a Soviet ambassador, and later pleaded guilty for providing false information to the FBI, becoming a cooperative witness in the Mueller Investigation; Priebus was the longtime Republican National Committee chief who thwarted attempts to deny Trump the nomination. The new president rewarded that loyalty by tapping him chief of staff, only to drop him months later in favor of Homeland Security Chief John Kelly, giving Priebus the distinction of serving the shortest term in that post of anyone who didn’t come in as an interim replacement.

CBS will set an airdate and decide whether to broadcast it on Showtime, CBS All Access or both. Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin are the executive producers. The mini is produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios.

