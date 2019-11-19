James Comey Vs. Donald Trump Mini: Jonathan Banks Set For James Clapper, Richard Thomas For Chuck Rosenberg, Seann Gallagher For Jim Rybicki

EXCLUSIVE: The CBS Studios miniseries adaptation of former FBI director James Comey’s bestselling A Higher Loyalty has set more cast for major characters. Jonathan Banks has been set to play former National Intelligence Director James Clapper; Richard Thomas has been set to play former acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration Chuck Rosenberg; and Seann Gallagher will play Jim Rybicki, who served stints in the FBI and Department of Justice and was Comey’s chief of staff when the FBI Director was fired by President Donald Trump.

They join Jeff Daniels (Comey), Brendan Gleeson (Donald Trump), Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller), Steven Pasquale (Peter Strzok), Oona Chaplin (Lisa Page), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barack Obama), Brian d’Arcy James (Mark Giuliano), Steve Zissis (Jim Baker), and Shawn Doyle (Bill Priestap)

Billy Ray adapted and is directing the limited series, which has just begun shooting. The seventh director of the FBI, Comey served from 2013-17, and his book covered his role in helping to change the Bush administration’s policies on torture and electronic surveillance to overseeing the Hillary Clinton email investigation as well as possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and before that his tenure as a prosecutor of terrorists, mobsters and Martha Stewart. Of course, a big part of the narrative and focus of the mini is his testy relationship with and eventual firing by President Trump.

The miniseries will be produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios. The exec producers are Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin. Airdate to be determined.

Jonathan Banks is repped by Domain Talent and Lovett Management, Thomas by Innovative Artists, and Gallagher by The Characters Talent Agency.