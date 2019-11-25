James Comey Mini Sets Amy Seimetz For Key FBI Attorney Trisha Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Seimetz has joined the cast of the CBS Studios miniseries based on the James Comey bestseller A Higher Loyalty. The co-creator and exec producer of the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience, Seimetz will play the role of Trisha Anderson, the No. 2 lawyer at the FBI’s Office of General Counsel amidst the Trump and Clinton investigations.

She joins Jeff Daniels (Comey), Brendan Gleeson (Donald Trump), Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller), Steven Pasquale (Peter Strzok), Oona Chaplin (Lisa Page), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barack Obama), Brian d’Arcy James (Mark Giuliano), Steve Zissis (Jim Baker), Shawn Doyle (Bill Priestap), Jonathan Banks (James Clapper), Richard Thomas (Chuck Rosenberg) and Seann Gallagher (Jim Rybicki).

Scripted and directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Billy Ray, the mini is underway and will air next year. It’s produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios. The exec producers are Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin.

Seimetz, whose acting credits include Upstream Color, Pet Sematary, Alien: Covenant, Stranger Things and the Epix series Get Shorty, is repped by WME and One Entertainment.