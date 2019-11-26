James Comey Mini: Damon Gupton As Jeh Johnson, Joe Lo Truglio As Jeff Sessions, Michael Hyatt As Loretta Lynch & Spencer Garrett As Bill Sweeney

EXCLUSIVE: In the last major characters cast for the CBS Studios miniseries based on the James Comey bestseller A Higher Loyalty, Damon Gupton will play Jeh Johnson, the former Homeland Secretary; Joe Lo Truglio will play Jeff Sessions, the former US Attorney General; Michael Hyatt is playing former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and Spencer Garrett is playing Bill Sweeney, the assistant director in charge of the New York FBI field office who was tasked with reopening the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“Johnson, Sessions, Lynch and Sweeney are real people who played real roles in this story. It’s huge to have such strong actors playing them,” said Billy Ray, who is right now directing the mini, and who scripted the adaptation based on Comey’s book.

They join Jeff Daniels (Comey), Brendan Gleeson (Donald Trump), Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates), Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe), Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey), Peter Coyote (Robert Mueller), Steven Pasquale (Peter Strzok), Oona Chaplin (Lisa Page), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Barack Obama), Brian d’Arcy James (Mark Giuliano), Steve Zissis (Jim Baker), Shawn Doyle (Bill Priestap), Jonathan Banks (James Clapper), Richard Thomas (Chuck Rosenberg), Seann Gallagher (Jim Rybicki) and Amy Seimetz (Trisha Anderson).

The mini will air next year. It’s produced by Secret Hideout, The Story Factory and Home Run Productions in association with CBS Television Studios. The exec producers are Alex Kurtzman, Shane Salerno and Heather Kadin.

Gupton costars in the CW series Black Lightning and is repped by Brookside Artist Management, Harden Curtis Kirsten Riley Agency and SMS Talent; Lo Truglio, who played seven seasons on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is repped by UTA and Andy Corren Management; Hyatt is a regular on FX’s Snowfall and is repped by Robyn Bluestone Management; Garrett, who plays Sean Hannity in the upcoming Bombshell and Chick Hearn in Showtime, is repped by Abrams Artists and Luber Roklin.