‘Episodes’ & ‘Derry Girls’ Producer Hat Trick To Make ITV Christmas Special With Robbie Williams

ITV has commissioned a Robbie Williams Christmas show from Episodes and Derry Girls producer Hat Trick Productions and its new entertainment joint-venture Livewire Pictures.

It’s Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show will feature the popstar performing his hits and festive songs at the newly restored Alexandra Palace Theatre, where he will be joined by special guests.

Livewire was set up last year as a partnership between Hat Trick, talent agent Anita Land and former BBC Studios executive Guy Freeman. It has previously made Ariana Grande At the BBC.

It’s Not The Robbie Williams Christmas Show will be executive produced by Mark Burton, Anouk Fontaine, Freeman and Jimmy Mulville. It was commissioned by ITV entertainment head Katie Rawcliffe and commissioner Joe Mace.

Mulville said: “Robbie is without a doubt one of the greatest entertainers of the age. To watch him connect with his audience is a sheer pleasure.”