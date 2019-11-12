ITV Orders Weekly Topical Entertainment Show Fronted By Comedian John Bishop

British comedian John Bishop is going to cast a satirical eye over the week’s events in a new topical entertainment show for ITV.

Details on the new format were thin, but it was unveiled at the ITV Palooza, an annual upfronts event at which the broadcaster attempts to wow advertisers with its line-up for the weeks and months ahead.

ITV

John Bishop at the Weekend will be made by Bishop’s production company, Lola Entertainment, and features the comedian looking back over the week’s news with contributors and special guests, some of whom may star regularly.

Bishop is no stranger to ITV’s entertainment line-up. Known for his everyman humor, the Liverpudlian was a guest host on the broadcaster’s ill-fated The Nightly Show and fronted The Royal Variety Performance in 2013.

Elsewhere, he presented The John Bishop Show for UKTV channel W, in which he conducted in-depth interviews with celebrities, and is currently hosting Amazon’s Premier League show Back of the Net.

ITV’s head of entertainment Katie Rawcliffe said: “We’re thrilled to have John and his new show for ITV. With his irrepressible wit, we can’t wait to see what he and his star-studded guests make of each week.”

Rawcliffe commissioned the series alongside Joe Mace. Bishop and Lisa Thomas are executive producers for Lola Entertainment.