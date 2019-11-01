ITV To Host UK Election Debate Between Boris Johnson & Jeremy Corbyn

Click to Skip Ad
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn Shutterstock

ITV has revealed that it will host a UK election debate between incumbent prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on November 19.

Britain will head to the polls on December 12 after months of parliamentary deadlock over Brexit, which was delayed by the European Union last month until January 31.

And while debates are an established part of the U.S. election cycle, there are no such guarantees in the UK, where previous prime ministers — most recently Theresa May — have refused to take part in head-to-head battles with opposition leaders.

But Johnson, who remains prime minister until parliament is dissolved on November 6, is pursuing a different strategy to his predecessors and will face off with Corbyn later this month on ITV. Presenter Julie Etchingham will preside over the debate.

