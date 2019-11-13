ITV Cancels Rob Lowe’s British Cop Drama ‘Wild Bill’ After One Season

ITV has canceled Rob Lowe’s fish out of water British cop drama Wild Bill after just one season.

The West Wing star, who currently features in Netflix film Holiday In The Wild, played high-flying U.S. cop Bill Hixon, who was appointed Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force in the UK.

But the series failed to arrest a huge audience, averaging just 3.7 million viewers, and it was not picked up by a big player in the U.S. despite Lowe suggesting that Netflix or Hulu could come in for the show.

Wild Bill was produced by 42, MultiStory Media and Anonymous Content. The show was created by The Hunted writer David Griffiths, before Awake creator Kyle Killen came on board with Silent Witness writers Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. Lowe acted as an executive producer.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “We are immensely proud of Wild Bill and loved working with Rob Lowe and the production teams at 42, MultiStory Media and Anonymous Content. However, Wild Bill sadly won’t be returning for a second instalment. We are hugely grateful for the warm welcome we received whilst filming in Boston, Lincolnshire.”