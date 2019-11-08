‘Into The Dark’: Augustus Prew, Scott Evans, Ayden Mayeri Among 6 Cast In New Year’s-Themed ‘Midnight Kiss’ Installment Of Horror Anthology

Hulu’s Into The Dark horror anthology continues with their New Year’s-themed movie Midnight Kiss which has set its cast that includes Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ayden Mayeri (Veep), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Chester Lockhart (Glamorous), and Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be OK). The series from Blumhouse Television will be directed by Carter Smith with a script from Erlingur Thoroddsen. It will premiere on December 27 — right in time for New Year’s Eve.

Midnight Kiss follows a group of longtime gay best friends and their resident fruit fly as they head to a beautiful desert home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. One of their annual traditions is to play a game called Midnight Kiss, a sexy but ultimately dangerous challenge to find that special someone to help you ring in the New Year. As friendships have grown strained with secrets, jealousy and resentment, the group faces another challenge when a sadistic killer wants in on the game. Relationships are put to the test and truths are revealed as the night turns into a fight for survival.

The Midnight Kiss installment of Into The Dark is part of Hulu’s monthly horror event series from Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. Previous installments include the April Fools’ Day-themed “I’m Just F*cking With You”; the Mother’s Day-themed “All That We Destroy”; July’s “Culture Shock” and most recently “Pilgrim” for Thanksgiving.

