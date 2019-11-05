International Emmys 2019 Sets Host & Special Awards Presenters

Actor and The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng is set to host the 47th annual International Emmy Awards.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also said today that Iman will present the Directorate Award to CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour. And Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys on Game of Thrones, will present the Founders Award to the lauded HBO drama’s creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Chieng has been Daily Show correspondent since 2015, debuting when Trevor Noah took over as host. He also is a stand-up comic and actor, playing Eddie Cheng in the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians and fronting the Australian sitcom Ronny Chieng: International Student. He also has a stand-up special debuting next month on Netflix.

The 2019 International Emmys will be handed out November 25 in Manhattan.