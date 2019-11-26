International Emmy Awards: ‘McMafia’ Wins Drama Series Prize

TV shows from the U.K., Brazil, India, the Netherlands, Turkey and Colombia scored International Emmy Awards at a gala Monday that was sort of like the Primetime Emmys but not televised and with a really nice cheese course.

The Grand Ballroom at the New York Hilton was packed as host, Ronny Chieng of The Daily Show, called it “so great to be honoring all these great programs that Hollywood will remake and f**k up in three years.”

Actor John Turturro presented the first award of the night with a major gaffe a’ la Warren Beatty at the 2017 Academy Awards. After rolling the four clips for best TV Movie/Miniseries, Turturro announced the winner was McMafia of the U.K., a show competing in a completely different category, Drama Series — which was the final award of the evening.

Related Story International Emmys 2019 Sets Host & Special Awards Presenters

Turturro’s winner was actually Lust Stories from India, a series of four short films by four of the country’s top directors.

“What? These things have happened before, on the Academy Awards,” Turturro said, referring to Beatty’s announcing the wrong Best Picture winner (La La Land, instead of actual winner Moonlight).

Lou Diamond Phillips later urged the audience to pretend to be surprised when he presented the Drama Series award to McMafia, the story of an English-raised son of Russian exiles drawn into the world of organized crime.

Actor Conleth Hill, Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, presented the Founders Award to GOT creators and showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“He just admitted to me backstage that he was the one who left the Starbucks cup on set,” said Chieng, referring to the infamous faux pass on an episode of the series’ final season.

Benioff thanked his parents for letting him play Dungeons & Dragons as a kid. He also praised the show’s cast and crew. Weiss thanked his family for being away so often filming the series’ 72 episodes over eight years. The duo were low key — they didn’t mention their surprise decision announced late last month to pull out of their planned Star Wars trilogy with Disney, or their deal with Netflix, or on the streaming wars currently underway that are roiling the U.S. television market.

During its run, GOT garnered 160 Primetime Emmy nominations and 59 wins. The much maligned finale was HBO’s most watched episode of any show ever.

“GOT is getting a special international Emmy because I guess when you win a hundred Emmys they just give you an extra one for free,” joked Chieng.

Supermodel Iman presented the Directorate Award to CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, who had a lot to say. “I will continue to guard and defend this institution (the media) with my life. It’s a little bit hard when even facts and truth and black and white evidence is politicized and weaponized.”

Other International Emmy winners included Haluk Bilginer for Best Performance by an Actor for Personal from Turkey about a retiree turned vigilante.

Marina Gera won Best Actress for Eternal Winter from Hungary about the Soviet invasion of the country 1944.

The Last Hangover from Brazil, a spoof of the Last Supper, won the Comedy award.

And Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World, which follows an international team of citizen investigative journalists, took the Documentary Award.

At the end of the night, Chieng said, “This is extremely exhausting and I probably won’t do it again.”

Below is the full winners list.

Arts Programming

Dance or Die

Witfilm / NTR

Netherlands

Producers: Iris Lammertsma, Boudewijn Koole, Astrid Prickaerts

Director: Roozbeh Kaboly

Principal Cast: Ahmad Joudeh

Best Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet [Persona]

Ay Yapım / Puhu TV

Turkey

Agah is retired and living in the Istanbul apartment building his wife left him. However, he has never forgotten the unspeakable crime against a little girl in his old town – or all the officials who covered it up. Now in his 60s, this prim little man has become a cold-blooded vigilante, and he won’t stop until every one of them is dead. However, the Alzheimer’s Disease has already begun to ravage his mind. He must complete his quest for vengeance before

Best Performance by an Actress

Marina Gera in Örök Tél [Eternal Winter]

Szupermodern Studio Ltd.

Hungary

Christmas 1944. Soviet soldiers invade Hungary and drag every young ethnic German woman away from a small village and transport them to a Soviet labor camp where they are forced to work in the coal mines under inhuman conditions.

Comedy

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos [The Last Hangover]

Porta dos Fundos

Brazil

Executive Producer: Tereza Gonzalez

Producer: Niara D’Avila

Director: Rodrigo Van Der Put

Writer: Fabio Porchat

Principal Cast: Fabio Porchat, Gregorio Duvivier, Antonio Tabet, Rafael Portugal

Documentary

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World

Submarine Amsterdam / VPRO

Netherlands

Executive Producer: Nick Fraser

Producers: Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix

Director: Hans Pool

Drama Series

McMafia

Cuba Pictures / BBC / AMC

United Kingdom

Executive Producers: Hossein Amini, James Watkins, Nick Marston, Dixie Linder, Misha Glenny, Robyn Slovo, Ben Hall, Elizabeth Kilgarriff, Matthew Read

Producer: Paul Ritchie

Director: James Watkins

Writers: Hossein Amini, James Watkins, Peter Harness, David Farr, Laurence Coriat

Principal Cast: James Norton, David Strathairn, Juliet Rylance, Merab Ninidze, Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, David Dencik



Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

Falco

Spiral International / Red Arrow Studios International / Dynamo

United States of America

Executive Producers: Zasha Robles, Diego Ramirez Schrempp, Ernesto Contreras, Andres Calderon, Henrik Pabst

Producer: Maria Jose Gomez

Director: Ernesto Contreras

Writer: Fabian Archondo

Principal Cast: Michel Brown, Marina de Tavira, Hoze Melendez

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night

Spun Gold TV / ITV

United Kingdom

Executive Producers: Nick Bullen, Kevin Mundye, Ceri Jones

Producers: Cassie Bennitt, Alice Scaysbrook, Rachel Rosen

Director: Will Yapp

Principal Cast: Ashley Banjo, Coleen Nolan, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Victoria Derbyshire, Sally Dexter, Michelle Heaton, Helen Lederer, Ruth Madoc, Megan McKenna



Short-Form Series

Hack the City

Fox Lab / Yourmama

Brazil

Executive Producer: Mayra Faour Auad

Producers: Leonardo Haar, Beatriz Morgado, Eduardo Rostirolla, Leonardo Neumann, Henrique Molina, Bruno Almeida

Director: Wladimir Winter

Writer: Marcelo Gavini

Principal Cast: Raquel Brust , Catarina Martins, Kevin David, Levis Novaes, Lidia Thays, Louis Rodrigues, Raphael Fidelis, Suyane Ynaya, Vinni Tex, Leandro Mendes “Vigas”, Guto Requena

Telenovela

La Reina del Flow

Teleset / Caracol Television

Colombia

Executive Producers: Juana Uribe, Juan Pablo Posada, Luis Eduardo Jimenez

Producer: Luis Eduardo Jimenez

Directors: Liliana Bocanegra, Rodrigo Lalinde

Writers: Claudia Sánchez, Said Chamie

Principal Cast: Carolina Ramírez, Carlos Torres, Andrés Sandoval

Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.

TV Movie/Mini-Series

Safe Harbour

Matchbox Pictures

Australia

Executive Producer: Debbie Lee

Producer: Stephen Corvini

Director: Glendyn Ivin

Writers: Belinda Chayko, Matt Cameron, Phil Enchelmaier

Principal Cast: Ewen Leslie, Leeanna Walsman, Hazem Shammas, Nicole Chamoun, Jacqueline McKenzie, Phoebe Tonkin, Joel Jackson, Robert Rabiah