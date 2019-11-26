International Emmy Awards: ‘McMafia’ Wins Drama Series Prize

TV shows from the U.K., Brazil, India, the Netherlands, Turkey and Colombia scored International Emmy Awards at a gala Monday that was sort of like the Primetime Emmys but not televised and with a really nice cheese course.
The Grand Ballroom at the New York Hilton was packed as host, Ronny Chieng of The Daily Show, called it “so great to be honoring all these great programs that Hollywood will remake and f**k up in three years.”
Actor John Turturro presented the first award of the night with a major gaffe a’ la Warren Beatty at the 2017 Academy Awards. After rolling the four clips for best TV Movie/Miniseries, Turturro announced the winner was McMafia of the U.K., a show competing in a completely different category, Drama Series — which was the final award of the evening.
Turturro’s winner was actually Lust Stories from India, a series of four short films by four of the country’s top directors.
“What? These things have happened before, on the Academy Awards,” Turturro said, referring to Beatty’s announcing the wrong Best Picture winner (La La Land, instead of actual winner Moonlight).
Lou Diamond Phillips later urged the audience to pretend to be surprised when he presented the Drama Series award to McMafia, the story of an English-raised son of Russian exiles drawn into the world of organized crime.
Actor Conleth Hill, Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, presented the Founders Award to GOT creators and showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
“He just admitted to me backstage that he was the one who left the Starbucks cup on set,” said Chieng, referring to the infamous faux pass on an episode of the series’ final season.
Benioff thanked his parents for letting him play Dungeons & Dragons as a kid. He also praised the show’s cast and crew. Weiss thanked his family for being away so often filming the series’ 72 episodes over eight years. The duo were low key — they didn’t mention their surprise decision announced late last month to pull out of their planned Star Wars trilogy with Disney, or their deal with Netflix, or on the streaming wars currently underway that are roiling the U.S. television market.
During its run, GOT garnered 160 Primetime Emmy nominations and 59 wins. The much maligned finale was HBO’s most watched episode of any show ever.
“GOT is getting a special international Emmy because I guess when you win a hundred Emmys they just give you an extra one for free,” joked Chieng.
Supermodel Iman presented the Directorate Award to CNN Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour, who had a lot to say. “I will continue to guard and defend this institution (the media) with my life. It’s a little bit hard when even facts and truth and black and white evidence is politicized and weaponized.”
Other International Emmy winners included Haluk Bilginer for Best Performance by an Actor for Personal from Turkey about a retiree turned vigilante.
Marina Gera won Best Actress for Eternal Winter from Hungary about the Soviet invasion of the country 1944.
The Last Hangover from Brazil, a spoof of the Last Supper, won the Comedy award.
And Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World, which follows an international team of citizen investigative journalists, took the Documentary Award.
At the end of the night, Chieng said, “This is extremely exhausting and I probably won’t do it again.”
Below is the full winners list.
Arts Programming
Dance or Die
Witfilm / NTR
Netherlands
Producers: Iris Lammertsma, Boudewijn Koole, Astrid Prickaerts
Director: Roozbeh Kaboly
Principal Cast: Ahmad Joudeh
Best Performance by an Actor
Haluk Bilginer in Şahsiyet [Persona]
Ay Yapım / Puhu TV
Turkey
Agah is retired and living in the Istanbul apartment building his wife left him. However, he has never forgotten the unspeakable crime against a little girl in his old town – or all the officials who covered it up. Now in his 60s, this prim little man has become a cold-blooded vigilante, and he won’t stop until every one of them is dead. However, the Alzheimer’s Disease has already begun to ravage his mind. He must complete his quest for vengeance before
Best Performance by an Actress
Marina Gera in Örök Tél [Eternal Winter]
Szupermodern Studio Ltd.
Hungary
Christmas 1944. Soviet soldiers invade Hungary and drag every young ethnic German woman away from a small village and transport them to a Soviet labor camp where they are forced to work in the coal mines under inhuman conditions.
Comedy
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos [The Last Hangover]
Porta dos Fundos
Brazil
Executive Producer: Tereza Gonzalez
Producer: Niara D’Avila
Director: Rodrigo Van Der Put
Writer: Fabio Porchat
Principal Cast: Fabio Porchat, Gregorio Duvivier, Antonio Tabet, Rafael Portugal
Documentary
Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World
Submarine Amsterdam / VPRO
Netherlands
Executive Producer: Nick Fraser
Producers: Femke Wolting, Bruno Felix
Director: Hans Pool
Drama Series
McMafia
Cuba Pictures / BBC / AMC
United Kingdom
Executive Producers: Hossein Amini, James Watkins, Nick Marston, Dixie Linder, Misha Glenny, Robyn Slovo, Ben Hall, Elizabeth Kilgarriff, Matthew Read
Producer: Paul Ritchie
Director: James Watkins
Writers: Hossein Amini, James Watkins, Peter Harness, David Farr, Laurence Coriat
Principal Cast: James Norton, David Strathairn, Juliet Rylance, Merab Ninidze, Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, David Dencik
Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program
Falco
Spiral International / Red Arrow Studios International / Dynamo
United States of America
Executive Producers: Zasha Robles, Diego Ramirez Schrempp, Ernesto Contreras, Andres Calderon, Henrik Pabst
Producer: Maria Jose Gomez
Director: Ernesto Contreras
Writer: Fabian Archondo
Principal Cast: Michel Brown, Marina de Tavira, Hoze Melendez
Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night
Spun Gold TV / ITV
United Kingdom
Executive Producers: Nick Bullen, Kevin Mundye, Ceri Jones
Producers: Cassie Bennitt, Alice Scaysbrook, Rachel Rosen
Director: Will Yapp
Principal Cast: Ashley Banjo, Coleen Nolan, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Victoria Derbyshire, Sally Dexter, Michelle Heaton, Helen Lederer, Ruth Madoc, Megan McKenna
Short-Form Series
Hack the City
Fox Lab / Yourmama
Brazil
Executive Producer: Mayra Faour Auad
Producers: Leonardo Haar, Beatriz Morgado, Eduardo Rostirolla, Leonardo Neumann, Henrique Molina, Bruno Almeida
Director: Wladimir Winter
Writer: Marcelo Gavini
Principal Cast: Raquel Brust , Catarina Martins, Kevin David, Levis Novaes, Lidia Thays, Louis Rodrigues, Raphael Fidelis, Suyane Ynaya, Vinni Tex, Leandro Mendes “Vigas”, Guto Requena
Telenovela
La Reina del Flow
Teleset / Caracol Television
Colombia
Executive Producers: Juana Uribe, Juan Pablo Posada, Luis Eduardo Jimenez
Producer: Luis Eduardo Jimenez
Directors: Liliana Bocanegra, Rodrigo Lalinde
Writers: Claudia Sánchez, Said Chamie
Principal Cast: Carolina Ramírez, Carlos Torres, Andrés Sandoval
Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Safe Harbour
Matchbox Pictures
Australia
Executive Producer: Debbie Lee
Producer: Stephen Corvini
Director: Glendyn Ivin
Writers: Belinda Chayko, Matt Cameron, Phil Enchelmaier
Principal Cast: Ewen Leslie, Leeanna Walsman, Hazem Shammas, Nicole Chamoun, Jacqueline McKenzie, Phoebe Tonkin, Joel Jackson, Robert Rabiah
