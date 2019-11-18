David Schwimmer Reveals First Look & Premiere Date For His Sky Odd Couple Comedy ‘Intelligence’

David Schwimmer’s new Sky One comedy, about a maverick American intelligence agent and a hapless British computer analyst, will premiere on February 18, 2020.
Schwimmer tweeted about Intelligence‘s launch on Monday, offering a first look at his NSA officer character and his inept counterpart Nick Mohammed, who wrote the show, which is set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters.
Deadline first revealed the Intelligence commission last year, and the six-part series is co-produced Dark Harbor Stories and Expectation. Sky Vision is overseeing international sales.
Friends and American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson star Schwimmer is executive producing along with Mohammed and Expectation’s comedy boss Nerys Evans.
Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy, said: “Intelligence is an absolute peach of a show; genuinely juicy, truly funny and shot through with a chemistry that won’t be top secret for long.”
