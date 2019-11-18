David Schwimmer Reveals First Look & Premiere Date For His Sky Odd Couple Comedy ‘Intelligence’

David Schwimmer’s new Sky One comedy, about a maverick American intelligence agent and a hapless British computer analyst, will premiere on February 18, 2020.

Schwimmer tweeted about Intelligence‘s launch on Monday, offering a first look at his NSA officer character and his inept counterpart Nick Mohammed, who wrote the show, which is set in the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters.

Good morning! #Intelligence airs 18 Feb on @SkyOne and @NOWTV. Here's a totally candid shot of me and @nickmohammed looking perfectly comfortable about it. 😆 pic.twitter.com/FWAk9lCvdT — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) November 18, 2019

Deadline first revealed the Intelligence commission last year, and the six-part series is co-produced Dark Harbor Stories and Expectation. Sky Vision is overseeing international sales.

Friends and American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson star Schwimmer is executive producing along with Mohammed and Expectation’s comedy boss Nerys Evans.

Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy, said: “Intelligence is an absolute peach of a show; genuinely juicy, truly funny and shot through with a chemistry that won’t be top secret for long.”