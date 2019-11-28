Click to Skip Ad
Facebook & Instagram Suffer Thanksgiving Outages In U.S. & Around The World

Valentin Wolf/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Turkeys are in danger of not being Instagrammed or family photos not shared on Facebook after the two social media sites suffered outages around the world.

Users of both services, owned by Facebook Inc, have struggled to use them with users in the UK, east coast of the U.S and Brazil the most affected, according to outage site Down Detector.

“Facebook will be back soon,” is the note that many users see. “Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you’re seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.”

While many social media services struggle from time to time with outages, the fact that it’s happened on Thanksgiving is a big blow for Mark Zuckerberg’s company. The move, however, looks to have been a slight boon for Twitter, which has seen many users go to the site to post using the hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstragramDown.

As expected, the outages have left to a raft of memes, largely on Twitter, including celebrities such as Kris Kardashian and Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott.

