‘Incitement’: First Teaser Trailer For Yaron Zilberman’s Israeli Oscar Hopeful About Yitzhak Rabin Assassin

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first teaser trailer for Incitement, Israel’s international Oscar hopeful which last month scored a U.S. deal for WestEnd Films with Greenwich Entertainment.

Writer-director Yaron Zilberman’s (A Late Quartet) Toronto and London Film Festival drama-thriller chronicles the year leading up to the assassination of Israel’s prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. Set against the backdrop of Rabin’s efforts to end the Israeli-Palestian conflict, the film is told through the journey of the assassin, Yigal Amir (played by Yehuda Nahari Halevi).

The film examines all the forces that acted on him, from his personal quest to become a hero in the eyes of his peers, and the rejection he faces from his love interest, to the intense incitement of politicians and religious leaders.

Pic was co-written by Ron Leshem (Euphoria) and Yaron Zilberman. Yehuda Nahari Halevi (Wedding Doll) stars as Yigal Amir, alongside Amitay Yaish Ben Ousilio (The Man in the Wall), Anat Ravnizky, Yoav Levi, Dolev Ohana, Raanan Paz, Sivan Mast and Daniella Kertesz.

Producers are David Silber (Lebanon) for Metro Communications, Sharon Harel-Cohen (Gosford Park) for WestEnd Films, Tamar Sela (A Late Quartet) for Opening Night Productions, Ruth Cats (Past Life) for Sunshine Films, Moshe Edery (Beaufort) for United King Films, as well as Zilberman and Leshem. WestEnd handles sales.

The film will get a stateside release on January 31, 2020. It opened in Israel last month and pulled in a strong 200,000 admissions.