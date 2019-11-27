‘In Bed with Tracey Emin’: ‘The Windsor’s Morgana Robinson To Star As Controversial British Artist In Sky Comedy Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Controversial British artist Tracey Emin is getting the urban myths treatment at Sky.

The Comcast-owned broadcaster has ordered on a comedy drama about Emin’s infamous messy bed artwork with Inside No. 9 and The Windsors star Morgana Robinson (below) playing Emin.

One-off special In Bed with Tracey Emin, which will be a surreal telling of how Emin created the infamous work of art in less than a week, will air as part of Sky’s Urban Myths strand in 2020.

The strand, which airs on Sky Arts, is gearing up for its fourth season. Previous specials have seen Gemma Arterton star as Marilyn Monroe set against the backdrop of the 1959 rom-com Some Like It Hot, Sophie Rundle play Princess Diana in a story about a night out with Freddie Mercury, and Kelly Macdonald as Princess Margaret in a comedy about her relationship with Mick Jagger. The strand’s most controversial moment, however, was when an episode starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson, in a story about his roadtrip with Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor, was pulled back in 2017.

Emin’s My Bed was first created in 1998 and exhibited at the Tate Gallery in 1999 as one of the shortlisted works for the Turner Prize. It was inspired by a sexual and depressive phase in Emin’s life when she stayed in bed for four days without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. It was later bought by Charles Saatchi.

The drama, which is shooting in December, is, ironically, produced by Urban Myth Films, the company behind Fox Networks Group and Canal+’s adaptation of War of the Worlds and Netflix’s forthcoming sci-fi drama The One. James De Frond (Murder In Successville) is directing.