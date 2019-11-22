Impeachment Ratings: 11.3 Million Watched Fiona Hill-David Holmes Testimony; Fox News Tops Coverage For Week, MSNBC For Final Day

Early audience numbers from Nielsen Media Research show that 11.3 million people watched the final day of impeachment coverage, when former National Security Council official Fiona Hill and diplomat David Holmes testified at the House inquiry.

The Thursday number is slight dip from the average audience of 11.4 million watched the previous day.

The figure is for the three cable major news networks — Fox News, CNN and MSNBC — and three major broadcast networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, which pre-empted regular programming to cover the hearings.

According to the early numbers, MSNBC beat Fox News Channel for the total audience on Thursday’s coverage, with 2.4 million viewers. Fox had 2.1 million, and CNN posted 1.6 million.

Among the broadcasters, ABC topped with 1.74 million, followed by CBS with 1.71 million and NBC with 1.6 million.

In the 25-54 demographic, NBC was on top with 476,000, followed by 424,000 for ABC and 369,000 for CBS. Among the cable networks, CNN had 375,000, MSNBC posted 342,000 and Fox had 315,000.

Averaging the five days of hearings, Fox News topped with 2.50 million total viewers, followed by MSNBC with 2.48 million and CBS with 1.82 million. ABC had 1.75 million, CNN posted 1.68 million and NBC had 1.58 million.

NBC topped in the 25-54 demographic with 436,000, followed by ABC with 413,000 and Fox News with 378,000. CBS and CNN each had 375,000, and NBC posted 349,000.