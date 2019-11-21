Click to Skip Ad
Impeachment Inquiry, Dem Debates Zinged By Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. (Credit: CBS)
CBS

It was a day filled with political news, ranging from the ongoing impeachment inquiry this morning through tonight’s Democratic presidential candidate debates. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert chose to do post-debate live events on broadcast television, while Late Night’s Seth Meyers posted online and focused a long segment on the earlier happenings.

Colbert also had a segment where audience questions were sent for analysis by Showtime’s The Circus co-hosts  John Heilemann and Alex Wagner.

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers chose to focus on the Gordon Sondland testimony at the impeachment inquiry earlier today.

