House Impeachment Hearings Day 4 – Watch The Livestream Of Gordon Sondland Tesitmony

The fourth day of televised public hearings in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee begins today at 9 a.m. ET. Watch the livestream here.

Taking the hot seat today is Gordon Sondland, the hotelier and Trump donor-turned-U.S. Ambassador to the European Union. He testified during the panel’s closed-door hearings a month ago then provided updated testimony two weeks later. Sondland amended his stance to say that Trump indeed made delivery of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine contingent on that country’s government publicly launching an investigation into Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Sondland’s testimony follows that of Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia for Vice President Mike Pence; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council; Ambassador Kurt Volker, Former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine and Timothy Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council; William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state and the State Department’s lead career official focused on that country.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is overseeing the hearings in his role as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. The GOP contingent is led by fellow California Rep. Devin Nunes.