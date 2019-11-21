House Impeachment Hearings Day 5 – Watch The Livestream

The fifth day of televised public hearings in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry by the House Intelligence Committee gets underway at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT. Watch the livestream here.

Dabid Holmes and Fiona Hill Shutterstock

Set to give testimony today on Capitol Hill are Dr. Fiona Hill, former Senior Director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, and David Holmes, Political Counselor at the U.S Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. Hill and Holmes will deliver opening statements, if they so choose, and then will be questioned in 45-minute blocks of time from each side.

The Democrats and Republicans can choose their respective counsels to do the questioning. That is a break from a typical hearing, in which members questioned witnesses in five-minute increments, alternating between Dems and GOP reps based on seniority. That still will happen — but it will only come later in the hearing.

Sondland Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Today’s witnesses follow testimony by Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union; Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs; David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Jennifer Williams, Special Advisor for Europe and Russia for Vice President Mike Pence; Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council; Ambassador Kurt Volker, Former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine and Timothy Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council; William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state and the State Department’s lead career official focused on that country.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is overseeing the hearings in his role as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. The GOP contingent is led by fellow California Rep. Devin Nunes.