Impeachment Hearings: Fiona Hill, Former Presidential Adviser, Warns Of Ukraine Conspiracy Theories

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, second from left, and David Holmes, second from right, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, stand behind their chairs as they arrive to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

A well-trafficked conspiracy theory, advanced in right-wing media, by some Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump himself, was in the spotlight of Thursday’s impeachment hearing.

Fiona Hill, who was formerly the top expert on Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, told the committee that the idea that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election is not only a “fictional narrative,” but that it is one that is advanced by the real culprit, Russia.

“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine, not Russia, attacked us in 2016,” she said. “These fictions are harmful even if they are deployed for purely domestic political purposes.”

Her testimony is significant because Trump asked the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate one aspect of that narrative — that Ukraine somehow got ahold of the Democratic National Committee server that was hacked in the 2016 election.

“President Putin and the Russian security services operate like a SuperPAC,” Hill said in the remarks. “They deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives.”

Hill is joined at the hearing today by David Holmes, a top Ukraine diplomat who was with Ambassador Gordon Sondland when he called Trump in July.

In his opening statement, Holmes testified that he heard Trump ask Sondland about Zelensky, “So, he’s going to do the investigations?” “He’s going to do it. Do anything you ask him to,” Sondland replied, according to Holmes’ testimony.

Holmes also emphasized that he was an apolitical diplomat, unlike Sondland, a donor to Trump’s inauguration who the president nominated to serve as ambassador to the European Union. Sondland testified on Wednesday that for the most part, he had “no reason to doubt” Holmes’ account of the call.

Before Holmes gave his opening statement, Trump tweeted doubts that he could even hear the call.

“I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great,” he wrote. “Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!”