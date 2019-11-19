Impeachment Hearing: As Decorated Army Officer Testifies About “Telling The Truth,” Top Republican Blasts Media “Puppets”

Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10479667h) Special Advisor for Europe and Russia in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams (L); and Director for European Affairs of the National Security Council, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman (R); are sworn in before they testify during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Donald J. Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, Washington, USA - 19 Nov 2019

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified on the third day of hearings in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry that he found it “improper” that President Donald Trump requested that the Ukrainian president investigate the Bidens in the July 25 phone call.

But one of the more compelling moments thus far of Vindman’s appearance before the House Intelligence Committee came in his opening statement, when he talked of his father’s decision to move the family from the former Soviet Union to the United States some 40 years ago.

Reading from a prepared statement, Vindman addressed his late father. “Dad, my sitting here today, in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family.”

Then, he said, “Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Dressed in his Army uniform, Vindman, the lead expert on Ukraine on the National Security Council, was a contrast to the State Department veterans who have testified so far.

A recipient of a Purple Heart, he poses a challenge to Republicans who are trying to undermine the testimony as second or third hand. Vindman was a witness to the July 25 call, unlike the whistleblower. Also testifying on Tuesday was Jennifer Williams, special advisor for Europe and Russia for Vice President Mike Pence, who testified that she too, heard the call, and found the request for an investigation “unusual” for discussing a “domestic political matter.”

The risk for the Republicans is in attacking someone some regard as a military hero. Already, when Vindman testified behind closed doors, Trump called him a “never Trumper,” and some commentators on the right have questioned Vindman loyalty, to some backlash. In his opening statement, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned about attacks on Vindman’s character, and cited comments made by unnamed Fox News personalities.

Vindman didn’t address character attacks on him — but on his colleagues who also are testifying.

“I want to state that the vile character attacks on these distinguished and honorable public servants is reprehensible,” Vindman said.

The ranking member of the committee, Devin Nunes (R-CA), did not make reference to Vindman or Williams — but aimed his fire at the media.

“If you watched the impeachment hearings last week, you may have noticed a disconnect between what you actually saw and the mainstream media accounts describing it,” Nunes said.

Calling them the Democrats’ “puppets,” Nunes claimed that reporters were engaging in the “same preposterous reporting that the media offered for three years on the Russia hoax.” But he singled out for praise the reporting of John Solomon, who wrote about the Bidens and Burisma for The Hill, and Ken Vogel, who has written about their Ukrainian activities for The New York Times.

When Nunes questioned Vindman, he grilled him on whether he ever leaked details of the July 25 call to the media or knew someone who leaked it. Then, Schiff cut him off as Nunes began to ask Vindman about the whistleblower, to groans from other Republicans.

“These proceedings will not be used to out the whistleblower,” Schiff said.

In answering the questions, Vindman at times spoke slowly and chose his words carefully and succinctly. But he didn’t shy away from reminding Nunes of his rank, as when the congressman referred to him as “Mr. Vindman.”

“Ranking member, it’s Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, please,” he said.

Even though much of what Vindman said in his closed door testimony already has been reported, he did shed some new light on Trump’s calls with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vindman said that he had prepared talking points for Trump for an initial call that he had with Zelensky in April. The talking points included mention of Ukrainian corruption, but Trump did not bring that up on the call, according to transcript notes the White House released last week. That’s significant because one of Trump’s defenses has been that he was concerned about Ukrainian corruption in his call for an investigation of the Bidens, yet he did not raise the issue in the call.

Democrats, though, are likely to focus on Vindman’s overall impression of the July 25, as it goes to the heart of their claim that Trump abused the power of his office.

“It is improper for the president of the U.S. to demand a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent,” Vindman said, adding that he reported his concerns “out of a sense of duty.”