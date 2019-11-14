IMAX China Hires Edwin Tan As CEO

IMAX China has named Edwin Tan as its new chief executive officer, effective December 9.

Tan will assume all oversight and executive responsibilities for the large-format exhibitor’s China subsidiary, reporting directly to the board. He most recently served as CEO of China operations at German exhibition company Messe Muenchen.

Jiande Chen, who has served in the role of IMAX China CEO since 2011, is transitioning to the position of vice chairman and will continue to provide strategic guidance for the company, with a focus on government and industry relations.

IMAX has a network comprising more than 660 theaters in Greater China. The country has seen wide growth in the cinema sector and IMAX has clocked up record-breaking grosses at its sites, including the recent Chinese National Day holiday in October, which saw it take $14.8m, up 164% on the same period last year. Local-language titles have been a key part of that performance.

“Across Chinese exhibitors, filmmakers and consumers, demand for the IMAX experience has never been stronger and our footprint in China is larger and more diverse than ever,” said Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX Corporation. “Edwin’s proven track record in entertainment, events and scaling complex businesses on the world stage will be key as we build on the strong performance of IMAX China.”

“We are incredibly grateful for Jiande’s efforts in helping grow IMAX into a leading, premium entertainment destination in China,” Gelfond continued. “I can unequivocally say that IMAX China would not be where we are today without Jiande’s longstanding efforts.”

“I am excited to lead the incredible IMAX China team and help capitalize on the Company’s significant new opportunities for future growth in the market,” said Tan. “From Hollywood to Chinese language films, IMAX is increasingly the place to go for a truly powerful, immersive experiences.”