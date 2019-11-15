IFC Midnight Takes North American Rights To Fantasia Horror ‘The Wretched’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight has picked up North American rights to Fantasia premiere The Wretched, written and directed by Brett and Drew Pierce (Deadheads).

The horror stars John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Azie Tesfai, Zarah Mahler, Kevin Bigley, and Jamison Jones, with special effects by Erik Porn (Fear The Walking Dead). Producing are Chang Tseng and Ed Polgardy. Release is set for 2020.

The Wretched follows a defiant teenage boy, struggling with his parent’s imminent divorce, who faces off with a thousand year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of the woman next door.

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco and Aijah Keith of IFC Films with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.

Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films, said, “The Wretched is sure to hit the right nerve for genre fans and mainstream audiences flocking to embrace stories with dark folkloric origins, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Pierce brothers on this picture.”

Directors Brett and Drew Pierce added, “We’re extremely excited to be part of the IFC Midnight family. The Wretched couldn’t have a better home and we can’t wait to share our new and unique take on the witch myth with everyone.”

The Pierce brothers are represented by Ryan Levee at Abrams Artist Agency and The Gotham Group.