EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has picked up North American rights on How To Build A Girl, the comedy starring Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart).

Pic is based on the bestselling autobiographical tale by English journalist Caitlin Moran. Coky Giedroyć (Harlots) directed. Paddy Considine, Alfie Allen, Emma Thompson, and Chris O’Dowd also star.

Feldstein plays a sixteen-year-old Brit with raging hormones and gigantic dreams. In a bid to make a name for herself, she decides to reinvent herself as a revered and feared music journalist

The film premiered in Toronto, where it won the FIPRESCI Special Presentations award. IFC will release in 2020.

Sarah Solemani, Laurie Kynaston, Frank Dillane, and Arinze Kene round out the cast.

Deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP of Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films, with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales. Lionsgate will release in the UK.

Producers are Alison Owen and Debra Hayward of Monumental Pictures.

Executive producers are Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Sue Bruce-Smith for Film4, Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango, Zygi Kamasa and Emma Berkofsky for Lionsgate, and Caitlin Moran.

Arianna Bocco of IFC Films said, “We are overjoyed to release How To Build A Girl and work with the impressive list of women in front of and behind the camera. Caitlin Moran is a supremely talented writer with such a unique and distinct voice and we can’t wait to share this film and Beanie’s performance with American audiences.”

“Monumental Pictures and the How To Build A Girl team are beyond thrilled to be working with the IFC team,” says Alison Owen. “Their incredible track record and deep understanding of our film led us to conclude they are the perfect partners to take our precious Girl on the next step of her journey.”