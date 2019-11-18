Idris Elba Joins All-Black Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ From Producer Jay-Z

Idris Elba is saddling up to join Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall, an all-black Western feature for Netflix. Jeymes Samuel is making his feature directorial debut on the project.

Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, is producing the project with Jay-Z, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender. Samuel and Jay-Z, who previously collaborated on The Great Gatsby soundtrack, will write and produce original music for The Harder They Fall.

Here’s the logline for the film co-written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin: When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison, he reunites with his gang to track his enemy down and seek his revenge.

Elba also is starring in another Western drama, Concrete Cowboys, which began filming this year. In December, Elba will be seen on the big screen in Cats, the hotly anticipated film adaptation of the Broadway smash musical.

He’s repped by WME and the Artists Partnership.