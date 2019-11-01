ICM Partners Names Alexandra Machinist Head Of Media Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Machinist has been named Head of the Media Rights department at ICM Partners. She will continue to be one of the agency’s top literary agents.

“In addition to being a phenomenal literary agent,” said ICM Publishing Department Co-Heads Jennifer Joel and Newberg in a joint statement. Alexandra is known to have surpassingly sharp instincts for identifying the kinds of high concept commercial material that not only tops bestseller lists, but also translates to the box office.”

Some of the current highlights of the ICM Partners’ Media Rights department include: the Emmy Award winning HULU series The Handmaid’s Tale, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel; Apple’s launch series The Morning Show based on Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon; an adaptation of the #1 NYT bestselling novel The Woman in the Window by A.J. Finn at Fox 2000 with Scott Rudin producing, Joe Wright directing and Amy Adams, Gary Oldman & Julianne Moore starring; and a multi-picture deal for Dr. Seuss Enterprises with Warner Animation Group, set to begin with The Cat in the Hat.

“Our team is already doing the best work in the business and I couldn’t be more thrilled to facilitate Media Rights’ continued growth within the agency and the industry,” said Machinist.

Machinist and the agency have found success brokering deals to develop her author clients works into film and television projects, including Tomi Adeyemi’s #1 NYT bestselling African-inspired fantasy trilogy Children of Blood and Bone sold to Fox 2000 with Lucasfilm, Karen Rosenfelt and Temple Hill producing and Rick Famuwiya set to direct; Cristina Alger’s The Bankers Wife ordered to series by Amazon; Jo Piazza’s Charlotte Walsh Likes To Win ordered to series by Amazon; Beatriz William’s The Summer Wives optioned by John Wells Productions; J. A. White’s Nightbooks optioned by Netflix; Abbi Waxman’s Other People’s Houses optioned by NBC; Jack Carr’s The Terminal List optioned by Chris Pratt; Kat Martin’s Beyond Reason optioned by David Haring; and Andrea Bartz’s The Lost Night optioned by Cartel Entertainment, with Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm to produce.

Prior to ICM, Machinist was at Janklow & Nesbit Associates, which she joined after a stint at the Linda Chester Literary Agency. Before publishing, she practiced law at Akin Gump. Machinist is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia Law School. She serves on the board of the American Joint Distribution Committee and the Publishers and Literary Committee of the New York Public Library. Machinist was also named to the 2018 Variety Power of Women New York Impact List.

ICM Partners pledged to be 50/50 by next year, including leadership positions, and right now 50% of their departments are run by women.