‘Hunters’ Creator David Weil Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has signed an overall deal with David Weil, creator, executive producer and co-showrunner of the streamer’s high-profile upcoming drama series Hunters, starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman and executive produced by Jordan Peele via his Monkeypaw Productions.

Under the pact, Weil will develop TV series to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“David is one of the most fearless and imaginative creative minds in our business and we feel fortunate to be expanding our relationship with him,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “David’s unique brand of bold, wholly original storytelling is a perfect fit for Amazon Studios. We can’t wait for our customers to see his groundbreaking work on our new series next year, and we know he will continue to create compelling series for Amazon Prime Video’s global audience for years to come.”

Inspired by true events, Hunters (fka The Hunt) follows a rag-tag team of Nazi hunters in 1977 as they track down and kill high ranking Nazis who escaped justice and embedded themselves in America. Amazon just released a new trailer for the series, you can watch it below.

On the film side, Weil rewrote Bird Box for Netflix and director Susanne Bier, which became a smash hit, recently finished adapting Candice Millard’s Teddy Roosevelt adventure epic The River of Doubt with Sugar 23 producing, and has co-written a feature with Darren Aronosfky, which is being kept under wraps. His first feature script Half Heard in the Stillness, a taut kidnapping thriller, was selected for the 2013 Black List.

“To have the great fortune of working alongside Jen, Vernon, Albert, Marc, Kara and the otherworldly team at Amazon in bringing our new series to life has been the soul-stirring, mind-blowing privilege of a lifetime,” said Weil. “Jen and the Amazon family brim with a chutzpah and brilliance and humanity that any creator is lucky to benefit from. I feel so honored to have the opportunity to expand our incredible collaboration, take a seat around their global campfire and continue to tell as many new stories as they’ll allow me.”

Amazon Studios has overall deals with the creators of some of its most popular current series and promising new offerings including Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and Them: Covenant‘s Little Marvin.