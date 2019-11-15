Humanitas Prize Finalists Include ‘Bombshell’, ‘When They See Us’

Finalists have been revealed for the 2020 Humanitas Prize, which honors film and television writers whose work inspires compassion, hope, and understanding in the human family. Titles include awards-season heavies Bombshell, It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Farewell on the film side and When They See Us, Pose, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale on the small-screen side.
It’s the 45th year for the honors that hands out awards in 10 categories — two new categories, Limited Series, TV Movie or Special and Short Film, are newcomers this year.
Winners will be announced at the 45th annual Humanitas Prize ceremony January 24, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton.
Here are this year’s finalists:
Drama Feature Film
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster; inspired by the article “Can You Say… Hero?” by Tom Junod
A HIDDEN LIFE
Written and directed by Terrence Malick
DARK WATERS
Screenplay by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan; based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich
BOMBSHELL
Written by Charles Randolph
Comedy or Musical Feature Film
YESTERDAY
Story by Richard Curtis, Jack Barth; Written by Richard Curtis
THE FAREWELL
Written by Lulu Wang
JOJO RABBIT
Screenplay by Taika Waititi; Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
THE LAUNDROMAT
Written by Scott Z. Burns; based on the book Secrecy World by Jake Bernstein
Family Feature Film
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
Written by Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz
FROZEN 2
Story by Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Marc E. Smith, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; Screenplay by Jennifer Lee
TOY STORY 4
Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Josh Cooley, Valerie LaPointe, Rashida Jones & Will McCormack, Martin Hynes and Stephany Folsom; Written by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom
KLAUS
Story by Sergio Pablos; screenplay by Sergio Pablos, Jim Mahoney, Zach Lewis
Independent Feature Film
END OF SENTENCE
by Michael Armbruster
HOTEL MUMBAI
by John Collee & Anthony Maras
BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON
Written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo
THE BANKER
Story by David Lewis Smith & Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane; screenplay by Niceole Levy & George Nolfi and David Lewis Smith & Stan Younger
Short Film Category
VARIABLES
Written by Sabina Vajraca
PURL
Written by Kristen Lester
THE CHARGE FOR THE SUN
Story by Terence Nance; screenplay by Eugene Ramos
KITBULL
Written by Rosana Sullivan
Documentary Category
TORN APART: SEPARATED AT THE BORDER
Directed by Ellen Goosenberg Kent
ERNIE & JOE: CRISIS COPS
Directed by Jenifer McShane
SEA OF SHADOWS
Directed by Richard Ladkani
THIS IS FOOTBALL
“Redemption” Directed by James Erskine, Written by John Carlin
Drama Teleplay
THIS IS US
“Our Little Island Girl” Written by Eboni Freeman
POSE
“In My Heels” Written By Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuck & Steven Canals
THE TWILIGHT ZONE
“Replay” Written by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
“Useful” Written by Yahlin Chang; based on the novel by Margaret Atwood
Comedy Teleplay
SHRILL
“Annie” Teleplay by Aidy Bryant & Alexandra Rushfield & Lindy West; based on the book Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman by Lindy West
BLACK-ISH
“Black Like Us” Written By Peter Saji
ATYPICAL
“Road Rage Paige” Written By Robia Rashid
VEEP
“South Carolina” Written By Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck
Limited Series, TV Movie or Special
WHEN THEY SEE US
“Part 4” Teleplay by Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury; story by Ava DuVernay
TRUE DETECTIVE
“Now Am Found” Written by Nic Pizzolatto
CHERNOBYL
“Vichnaya Pamyat” Written by Craig Mazin
LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAL LEAR’S ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE
JEFFERSONS
“All in the Family #406: ‘Henry’s Farewell’” Written by Don Nicholl; “The Jeffersons #101: ‘A Friend in Need’” Teleplay by Don Nicholl, Michael Ross & Bernard West, Barry Harman & Harve Brosten; story by Barry Harman & Harve Brosten
Children’s Teleplay
THE LOUD HOUSE
“Racing Hearts” Written by Kevin Sullivan
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS
“The Penultimate Peril, Part 1” Teleplay by Joe Tracz; based on the book by Lemony Snicket
ELENA OF AVALOR
“Changing of the Guard” Written by Kate Kondell
NIKO AND THE SWORD OF LIGHT, SEASON 2: NIKO AND THE AMULET OF POWER
“The Automatron” Written by Shaene Siders
The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship
Eliana Pipes (Boston University) FAUXRICUA
Nick Madson (Boston University) DOWN AND OUT
Sheridan Watson (USC) LADY LAZARUS
The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship
James Bentley (UCLA) THE PIRATES OF FELLOWSHIP, MAINE
King Lu (Columbia) FROM JUNE TO JULY
Jennifer Frazin (USC) CHOSEN PEOPLE
New Voices Winners
Robert Axelrod, TUCKED
Christina Brosman, SACRIFICIAL
Jeanine Daniels, CONVOLUTED
John Doble, THE AMEN SISTERHOOD
Obiageli Odimegwu, THE SHOW
Roniel Tessler, BLUE MOON
