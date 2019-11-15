Humanitas Prize Finalists Include ‘Bombshell’, ‘When They See Us’

Ava DuVernay with Jharrel Jerome on the set of Netflix's "When They See Us".

Finalists have been revealed for the 2020 Humanitas Prize, which honors film and television writers whose work inspires compassion, hope, and understanding in the human family. Titles include awards-season heavies Bombshell, It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and The Farewell on the film side and When They See Us, Pose, This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale on the small-screen side.

It’s the 45th year for the honors that hands out awards in 10 categories — two new categories, Limited Series, TV Movie or Special and Short Film, are newcomers this year.

Winners will be announced at the 45th annual Humanitas Prize ceremony January 24, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton.

Here are this year’s finalists:

Drama Feature Film

A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster; inspired by the article “Can You Say… Hero?” by Tom Junod

A HIDDEN LIFE

Written and directed by Terrence Malick

DARK WATERS

Screenplay by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan; based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

BOMBSHELL

Written by Charles Randolph

Comedy or Musical Feature Film

YESTERDAY

Story by Richard Curtis, Jack Barth; Written by Richard Curtis

THE FAREWELL

Written by Lulu Wang

JOJO RABBIT

Screenplay by Taika Waititi; Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

THE LAUNDROMAT

Written by Scott Z. Burns; based on the book Secrecy World by Jake Bernstein

Family Feature Film

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON

Written by Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz

FROZEN 2

Story by Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Marc E. Smith, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez; Screenplay by Jennifer Lee

TOY STORY 4

Story by John Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Josh Cooley, Valerie LaPointe, Rashida Jones & Will McCormack, Martin Hynes and Stephany Folsom; Written by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom

KLAUS

Story by Sergio Pablos; screenplay by Sergio Pablos, Jim Mahoney, Zach Lewis

Independent Feature Film

END OF SENTENCE

by Michael Armbruster

HOTEL MUMBAI

by John Collee & Anthony Maras

BRITTANY RUNS A MARATHON

Written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo

THE BANKER

Story by David Lewis Smith & Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane; screenplay by Niceole Levy & George Nolfi and David Lewis Smith & Stan Younger

Short Film Category

VARIABLES

Written by Sabina Vajraca

PURL

Written by Kristen Lester

THE CHARGE FOR THE SUN

Story by Terence Nance; screenplay by Eugene Ramos

KITBULL

Written by Rosana Sullivan

Documentary Category

TORN APART: SEPARATED AT THE BORDER

Directed by Ellen Goosenberg Kent

ERNIE & JOE: CRISIS COPS

Directed by Jenifer McShane

SEA OF SHADOWS

Directed by Richard Ladkani

THIS IS FOOTBALL

“Redemption” Directed by James Erskine, Written by John Carlin

Drama Teleplay

THIS IS US

“Our Little Island Girl” Written by Eboni Freeman

POSE

“In My Heels” Written By Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuck & Steven Canals

THE TWILIGHT ZONE

“Replay” Written by Selwyn Seyfu Hinds

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

“Useful” Written by Yahlin Chang; based on the novel by Margaret Atwood

Comedy Teleplay

SHRILL

“Annie” Teleplay by Aidy Bryant & Alexandra Rushfield & Lindy West; based on the book Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman by Lindy West

BLACK-ISH

“Black Like Us” Written By Peter Saji

ATYPICAL

“Road Rage Paige” Written By Robia Rashid

VEEP

“South Carolina” Written By Alex Gregory & Peter Huyck

Limited Series, TV Movie or Special

WHEN THEY SEE US

“Part 4” Teleplay by Ava DuVernay & Michael Starrbury; story by Ava DuVernay

TRUE DETECTIVE

“Now Am Found” Written by Nic Pizzolatto

CHERNOBYL

“Vichnaya Pamyat” Written by Craig Mazin

LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAL LEAR’S ALL IN THE FAMILY AND THE

JEFFERSONS

“All in the Family #406: ‘Henry’s Farewell’” Written by Don Nicholl; “The Jeffersons #101: ‘A Friend in Need’” Teleplay by Don Nicholl, Michael Ross & Bernard West, Barry Harman & Harve Brosten; story by Barry Harman & Harve Brosten

Children’s Teleplay

THE LOUD HOUSE

“Racing Hearts” Written by Kevin Sullivan

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

“The Penultimate Peril, Part 1” Teleplay by Joe Tracz; based on the book by Lemony Snicket

ELENA OF AVALOR

“Changing of the Guard” Written by Kate Kondell

NIKO AND THE SWORD OF LIGHT, SEASON 2: NIKO AND THE AMULET OF POWER

“The Automatron” Written by Shaene Siders

The David and Lynn Angell College Comedy Fellowship

Eliana Pipes (Boston University) FAUXRICUA

Nick Madson (Boston University) DOWN AND OUT

Sheridan Watson (USC) LADY LAZARUS

The Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Fellowship

James Bentley (UCLA) THE PIRATES OF FELLOWSHIP, MAINE

King Lu (Columbia) FROM JUNE TO JULY

Jennifer Frazin (USC) CHOSEN PEOPLE

New Voices Winners

Robert Axelrod, TUCKED

Christina Brosman, SACRIFICIAL

Jeanine Daniels, CONVOLUTED

John Doble, THE AMEN SISTERHOOD

Obiageli Odimegwu, THE SHOW

Roniel Tessler, BLUE MOON