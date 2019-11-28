Hulu Launches Black Friday Streaming Offer; New Subscribers Can Get Monthly $1.99 Plan For A Year

Hulu has launched its latest Black Friday offer – tempting new subscribers to the service for $1.99 per month for a year.

The streaming platform is making the offer for its ad-supported plan from today through to Cyber Monday on December 2. It is available for new subscribers as well as subscribers who have not been members for the last three months.

The deal can’t be combined with other offers including the month-long free trial and can’t be combined with the Disney bundle, which includes the Hulu ad-supported plan, Disney+, and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month.

This comes a year after Hulu launched a similar offer – making the service available for ¢99 per month.

It also comes after one Wall Street analyst accused Hulu of having a “shockingly low” average revenue per user (ARPU). Todd Juenger of Bernstein Research said that Hulu’s ARPU dropped during the third to the fourth fiscal quarters. “This matters because Hulu is an integral driver of value for [Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International unit], and its value is a function of not only paid subscribers but also ARPU (and costs),” Juenger wrote. “It seems the effective subscription price for Hulu SVOD is very low (and even with that, Hulu barely grew in the fiscal fourth quarter, adding only about 500,000)” net new paid subscribers.