Hugh Grant To Reflect On His Career In BBC Documentary ‘Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen’

Hugh Grant, the star of A Very English Scandal and Notting Hill, is to reflect on his career as an actor in a special BBC Two documentary over the Christmas period.

Entertainment One-owned production company Whizz Kid Entertainment and BAFTA Productions will make the 60-minute film, Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen, which will include an interview with Grant himself.

It will chart his rise, from starting out in comedy troupe The Jockeys of Norfolk, to his breakthrough role in Four Weddings And A Funeral, and more recent work, such as his critically acclaimed turn in A Very English Scandal.

Along the way, friends and colleagues, including Andie MacDowell, Richard Curtis, Sandra Bullock and Colin Firth will reflect on their memories of working with Grant.

Hugh Grant: A Life On Screen marks the latest edition in Whizz Kid’s A Life On Screen format. The producer has made previous specials with Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry and Michael Palin.

Katherine Allen and Clare Brown are the executive producers. The special was commissioned by BBC director of content Charlotte Moore, entertainment chief Kate Phillips and commissioning editor Pinki Chambers.