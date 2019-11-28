How To Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade On TV & Online

It’s the fourth Thursday in November — time for turkey, football, family and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s 93rd annual event faces a threat from nature as severe winds are in the Gotham forecast, but that doesn’t mean the show won’t go on. Read a little more about that below as part of our guide of how to watch the parade that has been a Manhattan fixture since the Coolidge administration.

Starting at 9 a.m. ET, NBC will air the three-hour parade live in the East and delayed in all other times zones at 9 a.m. local time. Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host the broadcast. Guthrie suffered an eye injury this week but said she planned to be ready to go on Thursday.

There will be plenty of places to follow the action online as well. NBC and CBS will livestream the event — with the Peacock showing it live in the East and delayed to 9 a.m. elsewhere the Eye live in all time zone except Pacific, which its stream begins at 9 a.m. Verizon is offering a 360° stream on YouTube.

Among the SVOD services showing the parade live are AT&T TV Now, CBS All Access, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and PlayStation Vue — which will be showing its final Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before the service shutters in January.

A source at NBC tells Deadline that the windy conditions will make deploying the popular giant balloons “a game-time decision.” But if the enormous inflatables don’t fly, the parade will go on as usual. Rehearsals are filmed every year, and there’s a chance some footage of those could be used briefly if there’s a major malfunction of some sort.

The 20 performers booked for the event are Billy Porter, Black Eyed Peas, Celine Dion, Chicago, Chris Janson, Chris Young, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, Idina Menzel, Josh Dela Cruz, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, NCT 127, Nia Franklin, Ozuna, Tenille Townes, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC and former astronauts Dr. Janet Kavandi and Kay Hire.

The parade kicks off at West 77th Street and Central Park West, then heads down the latter before turning onto Central Park South at Columbus Circle. From there it heads to 6th Avenue, where it will take a right turn and continue on 6th until a right turn onto West 34th Street before it stops in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

Happy Thanksgiving, all.