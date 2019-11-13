How To Watch The House Impeachment Hearings On TV & Online

The House Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday will begin the first of several public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the first such hearings to take place since President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998 and for only the fourth time against a sitting president in U.S. history.

The House of Representatives has been conducting closed-door hearings in the inquiry, which is looking into charges that Trump attempted to coerce Ukraine, a foreign government, to launch an investigation into political rival Joe Biden and his son. Those hearings began September 24 and could wrap before the end of the year.

Today marks the first time in the process that witnesses will testify in open session, and broadcast and cable networks are planning full-court coverage Wednesday and Friday. Most plan to break in to regularly scheduled programming, while offering uninterrupted coverage via their digital outlets.

Today’s testimony begins at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT with two witnesses: Bill Taylor, the State Department’s Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim, Kyiv, Ukraine, and George Kent, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs. Friday’s session at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT is testimony from Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S, Ambassador to Kyiv, Ukraine, on behalf of the State Department. All previously testified behind closed doors.

Eight more witnesses will testify next week: Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman on Tuesday morning, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison on Tuesday afternoon; Gordon Sondland on Wednesday morning and Laura Cooper and David Hale on Wednesday afternoon; and Fiona Hill on Thursday.

Here is a snapshot of each network’s plans for this week:

ABC

ABC News’ coverage will feature special reports that will air both days this week, led by chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight anchor David Muir, chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce, chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, senior national correspondent Terry Moran, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and contributor Kate Shaw. Muir will anchor World News Tonight from Washington beginning tonight.

ABCNews.com will feature live updates and continuous streaming of all hearings on ABC News Live, which will also air pre- and post-shows anchored by chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas joined by correspondent Kyra Phillips, senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer, legal analyst Melissa Murray, Shaw and others.

ABC News Radio is providing live anchored coverage by correspondent Aaron Katersky in Washington with reporting by Ines de La Cuetara at the Capitol, providing four one-minute status reports each hour. On Wednesday it will debut the 60-second segment “Impeachment in a Minute,” hosted by Phillips, that will summarize proceedings and be available each weekday morning for affiliate download. Katersky on Wednesday will also anchor an hourlong special at 7:06 PM ET looking back at the first day of hearings. Meanwhile, the “Start Here” podcast will cover the hearings as they unfold.

ABC NewsOne, which provides content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners, will have live reports on both days of the hearings.

ABC sibling FiveThirtyEight will live blog the hearing.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS News’ coverage across all broadcasts and platforms, including live special reports on TV and continuous coverage on its CBSN streaming news service. Contributors throughout the day will include Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, chief Congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, political correspondent Ed O’Keefe and White House correspondent Paula Reid along with CBS News contributors Jonathan Turley and Kim Wehle with analysis. CBS Evening News will originate from Washington tonight, Thursday and Friday.

CBS This Morning will provide preview coverage both Wednesday and Friday led by co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil, with 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson and Turley, Wehle, Fran Townsend and others joining.

CBSN and CBSNews.com, will live-stream coverage, with CBSN streaming special editions of “Red & Blue” highlighting major news out of the hearings each day. CBS News Radio will have full coverage and continuous special reports surrounding with anchor Bill Rehkopf from Capitol Hill joined by Steven Portnoy and Leonard Steinhorn.

Correspondents Natalie Brand and Nikole Killion will report on site for CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering operation for its affiliates nationwide and broadcasters worldwide.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN 3 will televise and stream all sessions live beginning today at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT, along with special editions of Word for Word. Coverage will be available on-demand at C-SPAN.org, where more impeachment-related resources are available at https://www.c-span.org/impeachment/.

Fox News

Fox News Channel will have live coverage of the hearings both days, with Fox’s local stations having the option to pick up the feed during its daytime programming. Coverage begins today at 9 AM ET/6 AM PT in New York with a special edition of America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, joined by The Story anchor Martha MacCallum, The Daily Briefing’s Dana Perino and The Five analyst/co-host Juan Williams.

In D.C. coverage will be led by FNC’s chief political anchor and Special Report anchor Bret Baier with Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and chief White House correspondent John Roberts, and Congressional reporter-producer Chad Pergram and chief Congressional reporter Mike Emanuel live from Capitol Hill.

Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr and Fox News contributor and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy will offer additional legal commentary.

NBC/MSNBC

NBC News and MSNBC will feature live coverage beginning with a special report today at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT led by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, NBC News chief legal correspondent and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, and Meet the Press anchor and NBC News political director Chuck Todd.

On MSNBC, The 11th Hour anchor Brian Williams and Deadline: White House anchor Nicolle Wallace will anchor special coverage beginning today 9 AM ET/6 AM PT, joined by The Beat’s Ari Melber.

Other correspondents, reporters and contributors across NBC News will include chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson and White House correspondents Peter Alexander and Kelly O’Donnell from the White House; Justice correspondent Pete Williams; White House correspondent Geoff Bennett and MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake from Capitol Hill; and NBC News & MSNBC analysts Neal Katyal, Chuck Rosenberg, ex Sen. Claire McCaskill, Paul Butler, Jon Meacham, Matthew Miller and Michael Beschloss.

The hearings will also stream live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com, along with a live blog from contributors including NBC News national political reporter Jonathan Allen and White House reporter Shannon Pettypiece. The coverage will be collected at NBCNews.com/Impeachment.

NBC News Social will keep readers up to date on the major platforms, while NBC News mobile app users can expect to receive breaking news alerts.

PBS

PBS NewsHour will offer live coverage led by anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, and including contributions from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and Foreign Affairs and Defense correspondent Nick Schifrin among others.

Woodruff will be joined by Michael Allen, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies, LLC and a former member of the George W. Bush White House and the Majority Staff Director of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2011-2013; and Mieke Eyong, Vice President at Third Way, who was the Subcommittee Staff Director on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2007-2010.

The hearings will broadcast on PBS stations and stream on PBS NewsHour’s digital and social platforms, with NewsHour’s nightly broadcasts to include highlights and analysis from the day’s hearings.