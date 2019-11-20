How To Watch The Grammy Nominations Live

The Recording Academy is revealing it nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards today, starting at 8:20 a.m. ET. You can watch the livestream here at Deadline, once it goes live. Here is a primer on where else to watch the Grammy noms live.

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will read the nominations for Music’s Biggest Night, joined in a simulcast news conference by Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan and Harvey Mason Jr., Chair of the Board of Trustees. The presser will be held in Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan.

Recording Academy

The noms will be announced in partnership with CBS This Morning, with Keys — who also is returning to host the awards ceremony — joining the morning show’s co-host Gayle King to read the remaining categories.

A livestream also will run on the Recording Academy’s social media outlets, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Trophies will be presented in 84 categories honoring music’s best recordings released between October 1, 2018, and August 31. The hardware will be handed out on Sunday, January 26, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. CBS will air the ceremony live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

