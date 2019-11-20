How To Watch The Fifth Democratic Debate On TV & Online

The fifth Democratic debate in the 2020 presidential election cycle is Wednesday beginning at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, hosted by MSNBC and the Washington Post live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The 10-candidate lineup will be questioned by moderators Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker of MSNBC and Ashley Parker of the Post.

The two-hour debate will air live exclusively on MSNBC, and livestream on NBC News and MSNBC digital platforms, the Post‘s web and mobile apps and Urban One’s digital platforms. It will also air live on SiriusXM Channel 118, and TuneIn.

The total number of candidates is down from the 12 who participated in the last debate October 15 hosted by CNN. Tonight’s field qualified by reaching a tougher-than-previous 3% percent of support in at least four early state or national polls recognized by the Democratic National Committee, and have 165,000 unique donors.

Those making the cut for the stage tonight (from left to right based on polls, with top candidates in the center): Corey Booker, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer. Notable absences include Julián Castro, who did not qualify; Beto O’Rourke, who has dropped out since the last debate; newcomer Deval Patrick; and toe-dipper Michael Bloomberg.

As for debate rules, candidates will have 75 seconds to answers questions and 45 seconds for follow-ups, with the ability to respond if they’re referred to by name by another candidate. No opening statements, but candidates will have 1 minute, 15 seconds for closing statements.

MSNBC co-hosted the first Dem debate of the year in June, teaming with NBC and Telemundo. Tonight’s debate leads into the final one of 2019: December 19 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico, with qualifying metrics even higher.