How To Watch The 2019 Soul Train Awards

The Soul Train Awards are taking place tonight at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop music from both industry legends and the next generation of performers.

The awards will air on BET and BET HER, with Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold returning as hosts and co-producers.

Performers set to take the stage include Wale, Jeremih, Queen Naija, Boyz II Men, Kelly Price, Morris Day, Keyshia Cole, and Le’Andria Johnson.

Chris Brown leads the nominees with eight nods, including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist. He’s followed by Drake with seven nominations. Beyoncé and Lizzo each have six nominations. Other multiple nominees include Khalid, J. Cole, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, and Summer Walker.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are set to receive the Legend Award. The Lady of Soul Award will be presented to Grammy-winning gospel artist Yolanda Adams.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards will air live Sunday Nov. 17, on BET and BET HER at 8PM ET/PT.

Internationally, the awards will air on BET Africa on November 18, 2019, at 3:00AM CAT; BET UK on November 19, 2019, at 9PM GMT; and BET France and BET South Korea on November 20, 2019 at 8:45PM CET and 9:00PM KST, respectively.