Hollywood Film Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Green Book
The "Green Book" cast at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards held its annual awards ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton. The event, seen as a kickoff of sorts to the annual film awards season, wwas hosted by Rob Riggle.

Hollywood Film Awards

The HFAs, produced by dick clark productions, are meant to honor “award-worthy films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year,” according to organizers. Last year, films including Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book and Black Panther were among the movies scoring awards.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Hollywood Career Achievement Award
Charlize Theron, presented by Nicole Kidman

Hollywood Actor Award
Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, presented by Dakota Johnson

Hollywood Actress Award
Renée Zellweger for Judy, presented by Finn Wittrock & Jessie Buckley

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award
Al Pacinofor The Irishman, presented by Francis Ford Coppola

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award
Laura Dernfor Marriage Story, presented by Willem Dafoe

Hollywood Producer Award
Emma Tillinger Koskoff for The Irishman, presented by Martin Scorsese

Hollywood Director Award
James Mangold for Ford v Ferrari, presented by Christian Bale & Matt Damon

Hollywood Filmmaker Award
Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, presented by Sienna Miller

Hollywood Screenwriter Award
Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes, presented by Jon Hamm

Hollywood Blockbuster Award
Avengers: Endgamepresented by Mark Ruffalo

Hollywood Song Award
Pharrell Williams for Letter To My Godfather, presented by Alicia Keys

Hollywood Breakout Actor Award
Taron Egerton for Rocketman, presented by Ray Romano

Hollywood Breakout Actress Award
Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, presented by Viola Davis

Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award
Olivia Wilde for Booksmart, presented by Jennifer Garner

Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award
Shia LaBeouffor Honey Boy, presented by Robert Downey Jr.

Hollywood Animation Award
Toy Story 4

Hollywood Cinematography Award
Mihai Malaimare Jr. for Jojo Rabbit

Hollywood Film Composer Award
Randy Newman for Marriage Story

Hollywood Editor Award
Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Visual Effects Award
Pablo Helman for The Irishman

Hollywood Sound Award
Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow for Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Costume Design Award
Anna Mary Scott Robbins for Downton Abbey

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award
Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower for Rocketman

Hollywood Production Design Award
Ra Vincent for Jojo Rabbit

