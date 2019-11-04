Hollywood Film Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards held its annual awards ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton. The event, seen as a kickoff of sorts to the annual film awards season, wwas hosted by Rob Riggle.
The HFAs, produced by dick clark productions, are meant to honor “award-worthy films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year,” according to organizers. Last year, films including Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book and Black Panther were among the movies scoring awards.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Hollywood Career Achievement Award
Charlize Theron, presented by Nicole Kidman
Hollywood Actor Award
Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, presented by Dakota Johnson
Related Story
Rob Riggle To Host Hollywood Film Awards
Hollywood Actress Award
Renée Zellweger for Judy, presented by Finn Wittrock & Jessie Buckley
Hollywood Supporting Actor Award
Al Pacinofor The Irishman, presented by Francis Ford Coppola
Hollywood Supporting Actress Award
Laura Dernfor Marriage Story, presented by Willem Dafoe
Hollywood Producer Award
Emma Tillinger Koskoff for The Irishman, presented by Martin Scorsese
Hollywood Director Award
James Mangold for Ford v Ferrari, presented by Christian Bale & Matt Damon
Hollywood Filmmaker Award
Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, presented by Sienna Miller
Hollywood Screenwriter Award
Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes, presented by Jon Hamm
Hollywood Blockbuster Award
Avengers: Endgame, presented by Mark Ruffalo
Hollywood Song Award
Pharrell Williams for Letter To My Godfather, presented by Alicia Keys
Hollywood Breakout Actor Award
Taron Egerton for Rocketman, presented by Ray Romano
Hollywood Breakout Actress Award
Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, presented by Viola Davis
Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award
Olivia Wilde for Booksmart, presented by Jennifer Garner
Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award
Shia LaBeouffor Honey Boy, presented by Robert Downey Jr.
Hollywood Animation Award
Toy Story 4
Hollywood Cinematography Award
Mihai Malaimare Jr. for Jojo Rabbit
Hollywood Film Composer Award
Randy Newman for Marriage Story
Hollywood Editor Award
Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari
Hollywood Visual Effects Award
Pablo Helman for The Irishman
Hollywood Sound Award
Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow for Ford v Ferrari
Hollywood Costume Design Award
Anna Mary Scott Robbins for Downton Abbey
Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award
Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower for Rocketman
Hollywood Production Design Award
Ra Vincent for Jojo Rabbit
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.