Hollywood Film Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

The "Green Book" cast at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

The 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards held its annual awards ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton. The event, seen as a kickoff of sorts to the annual film awards season, wwas hosted by Rob Riggle.

Hollywood Film Awards

The HFAs, produced by dick clark productions, are meant to honor “award-worthy films and actors while previewing highly anticipated films and talent for the upcoming year,” according to organizers. Last year, films including Best Picture Oscar winner Green Book and Black Panther were among the movies scoring awards.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Hollywood Career Achievement Award

Charlize Theron, presented by Nicole Kidman

Hollywood Actor Award

Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, presented by Dakota Johnson

Hollywood Actress Award

Renée Zellweger for Judy, presented by Finn Wittrock & Jessie Buckley

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award

Al Pacinofor The Irishman, presented by Francis Ford Coppola

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award

Laura Dernfor Marriage Story, presented by Willem Dafoe

Hollywood Producer Award

Emma Tillinger Koskoff for The Irishman, presented by Martin Scorsese

Hollywood Director Award

James Mangold for Ford v Ferrari, presented by Christian Bale & Matt Damon

Hollywood Filmmaker Award

Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, presented by Sienna Miller

Hollywood Screenwriter Award

Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes, presented by Jon Hamm

Hollywood Blockbuster Award

Avengers: Endgame, presented by Mark Ruffalo

Hollywood Song Award

Pharrell Williams for Letter To My Godfather, presented by Alicia Keys

Hollywood Breakout Actor Award

Taron Egerton for Rocketman, presented by Ray Romano

Hollywood Breakout Actress Award

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, presented by Viola Davis

Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award

Olivia Wilde for Booksmart, presented by Jennifer Garner

Hollywood Breakthrough Screenwriter Award

Shia LaBeouffor Honey Boy, presented by Robert Downey Jr.

Hollywood Animation Award

Toy Story 4

Hollywood Cinematography Award

Mihai Malaimare Jr. for Jojo Rabbit

Hollywood Film Composer Award

Randy Newman for Marriage Story

Hollywood Editor Award

Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Visual Effects Award

Pablo Helman for The Irishman

Hollywood Sound Award

Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, & Steven A. Morrow for Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Costume Design Award

Anna Mary Scott Robbins for Downton Abbey

Hollywood Make-Up & Hair Styling Award

Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, & Barrie Gower for Rocketman

Hollywood Production Design Award

Ra Vincent for Jojo Rabbit