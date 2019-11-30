Hollywood Christmas Parade Talent Lineup And Street Closures Set

Santa Claus is coming to town for the 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade — that means you better watch out for street closures.
The celebration begins on Sunday, December 1 at 5 p.m. It will include musical performances by Jesse & Joy, Dionne Warwick, Brandon Jenner, Sheléa, The Band Of Merrymakers, Rock of Ages, Shawn Wayans presents The Boo Crew, Phil Vassar, David Archuleta, Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo, James Maslow, Ashen Moon with Mikalah Gordon and Brandon Rogers.
Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez will serve as grand marshal, with Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton co-hosting the festivities. The holiday tradition will air as a two-hour special on The CW on Friday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
The parade will travel along a 3.2-mile route, starting at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has released details on street closures. Here are the roads you should avoid, all of which are tow-away no-stopping zones:
12 AM Saturday (11/30/19) to 6 AM Monday (12/2/19)
Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue & Orange Drive
Orange Drive between Hollywood Boulevard & Hawthorn Avenue
Sycamore Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard & Franklin Avenue
6 AM to Midnight, Sunday (12/1/19)
Hollywood Boulevard between La Brea Avenue & Orange Drive
11AM to Midnight, Sunday (12/1/19)
Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue
Hawthorn Avenue between La Brea Avenue & Highland Avenue
Sunset Boulevard between Highland Avenue & La Brea Avenue
De Longpre Avenue between Highland Avenue & La Brea Avenue
Fountain Avenue between Highland Avenue & La Brea Avenue
Lanewood Avenue between La Brea Avenue & Orange Drive
El Cerrito Place between Franklin Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
Sycamore Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue
Sycamore Avenue between Franklin Avenue & Hawthorn Avenue
Orange Drive between Franklin Avenue & Hollywood Boulevard
Orange Drive between Hawthorn Avenue & Santa Monica Boulevard
Mansfield Avenue between DeLongpre Avenue & Fountain Avenue
1 PM to Midnight, Sunday (12/1/19)
Hollywood Boulevard between Highland Avenue & Vine Street
Vine Street between Hollywood Boulevard & Sunset Boulevard
Sunset Boulevard between Vine Street & Highland Avenue
Franklin Avenue between La Brea Avenue & Highland Avenue (not closed but restricted for parking)
Santa Monica Blvd between West Hollywood City Limits & Gower Street
Highland Avenue between Franklin Avenue & Sunset Boulevard
Cahuenga Boulevard between Yucca Street & Hollywood Boulevard (West side of street only)
Yucca Street between Gower Street & Argyle Street (North side of street only)
