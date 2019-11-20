Holly Hunter To Star In L.A. Mayor Comedy Series From Tina Fey & Robert Carlock At NBC

Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Holly Hunter is set to star alongside Ted Danson in NBC’s new untitled L.A. mayor comedy from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television.

Written by Fey and Carlock (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), the Carlock-Fey project stars Danson as a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.

Hunter will play Arpi, a longtime liberal councilwoman. Having dedicated her life to the betterment of Los Angeles, she makes no secret of her disdain for the newly elected Mayor Bremer (Danson), whom she considers unqualified, sexist, and too tall to be trusted.

In addition to Danson and Hunter, Saturday Night Live vet Bobby Moynihan was previously announced in the cast as Jayden, the interim director of communications in the newly elected mayor’s office.

“We’re so excited to write for Holly Hunter,” said Fey and Carlock. “We’re both huge fans and will have to find a way to ‘act normal’ around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it’s now officially an embarrassment of riches.”

The Carlock-Fey project will be produced by Universal Television, Fey’s production company Little Stranger, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Carlock, Fey, Jeff Richmond and David Miner will executive produce. Little Stranger president Eric Gurian will oversee for the company.

Hunter won a best actress Oscar for her performance in Jane Campion-directed The Piano and has three other Oscar nominations for Broadcast News, The Firm and Thirteen. She received a best actress Emmy for The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom and Roe vs. Wade, as well as Emmy nominations for her starring role on the series Saving Grace and for her roles in the telefilms When Billie Beat Bobby, Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her and Harlan County War. Her most recent credits include a recurring role in HBO’s Succession, the Judd Apatow-produced comedy The Big Sick, a reprisal of her voice role as Elastigirl in The Incredibles 2, and a starring role opposite Tim Robbins in Alan Ball’s HBO series Here and Now. Shell next be seen as Sally Yates in the upcoming miniseries A Higher Loyalty based on the James Comey book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership. Hunter is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360, and attorney Melanie Cook.