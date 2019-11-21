HistoryCon Will Bring Together Network Stars And Historians In 3-Day Live Event

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Networks is planning to put on HistoryCon, a three-day live event revolving around its History brand, next April as the network marks its 25th anniversary.

Slated to be held at the Pasadena Convention Center, HistoryCon will bring together personalities from network shows like American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Forged in Fire and Pawn Stars. Along with that roster, a number of historians, authors and experts such as Doris Kearns Goodwin will be on hand to explore cultural, societal and political milestones in U.S. history.

Live events have become an emerging area of focus for legacy cable channels coping with eroding linear ratings and resulting pressure on affiliate fees and advertising revenue. From WarnerMedia’s Turner Classic film festival and cruises to Viacom’s ClusterFest to NBCUniversal’s BravoCon, the calendar has filled up with immersive, live happenings. Brands flummoxed by the rapid changes in TV content viewing and the value of traditional advertising have seen returns on their investment in the event arena, which tends to generate considerable social media activity.

“HistoryCon is a natural extension of our programming and a way to celebrate History’s 25th anniversary in an epic manner,” A+E Networks chief Paul Buccieri said in the announcement of the event. “HistoryCon is designed as an immersive experience that will satiate the most hardcore history-enthusiasts and give fans of our shows the opportunity to engage with our talent and deepen their connection to the brand.”

Kearns Goodwin, an executive producer of History’s upcoming docudrama Washington, said she hopes the event will help make history “accessible to new audiences in new ways” and make it “relevant to people from all ages and backgrounds.”

In addition to HistoryCon, the network is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020 with a slate of programming and experiential events, including the previously-announced traveling speaker series HistoryTalks.