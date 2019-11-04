‘His Dark Materials’: BBC/HBO Drama Makes Magic Start With 7.2M Viewers In The UK

His Dark Materials has got off to a blockbuster start for the BBC ahead of its launch on HBO tonight.

The lavish adaptation of Philip Pullman’s books from Bad Wolf was watched by nearly 7.2M viewers in the 8PM slot on BBC One on Sunday night.

It was comfortably the biggest show in its slot and goes straight into the list of BBC One’s biggest dramas of the year, according to BARB figures provided by overnights.tv.

His Dark Materials beat the debuts of other drama launches on the channel this year, including Gentleman Jack (5.1M), Baptiste (4.5M), Les Miserables (4.5M). BBC One’s biggest drama of 2019 to date was the first episode in series five of Line Of Duty, which was watched by 7.8M viewers. These all aired at the later time of 9PM.

Written by Jack Thorne, His Dark Materials has been lavished with praise in the British press for dramatizing the world Pullman created with his trilogy books, which began with Northern Lights in 1995.

“There is time and space to do the books justice and the first episode, in all its steampunkish glory, gave every sign that the potential is to be realised,” said The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan in a five-star review.